US Senate Passes Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage | Same-sex marriage (US)





The U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a law to protect same-sex unions that Democrats are rushing Joe Biden to pass into law before Republicans take power in the House this year. next.

The House must now pass the bill, a step that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said could come as early as Tuesday, December 6. Nearly 50 House Republicans backed the measure earlier this year. In the Senate, support from 12 Republicans was enough to quash the filibuster and advance the bill to Tuesday’s majority vote, which ended 61-36.

While the Respect for Marriage Act would not codify Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, it would require states to recognize all marriages that were legal when they were celebrated, including in other states. Interracial marriages would also be protected, with states required to recognize legal marriage regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

Same-sex marriage has been considered under threat since June, when the conservative-dominated Supreme Court struck down abortion rights. Then hard-line judge Clarence Thomas wrote that other privacy-based rights, including same-sex marriage, could be reconsidered next.

Public support for same-sex marriage is at an all-time high of around 70%, but according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, if the Supreme Court overturns the right, at least 29 states would be able to impose prohibitions.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on Twitter: Strange feeling, to see something as fundamental and personal as the sustainability of your marriage being debated. in the Senate.

But I hope they will act to protect millions of families, including ours, and I appreciate all that has gone into preparing this important legislation moving forward.

After the vote, Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic Senator from Rhode Island, said the Respect for Marriage Act would place the right to marry beyond the reach of this militant Supreme Court. We affirm what the American people already understand: every person deserves the freedom to marry the person they love.

James Esseks, director of the LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, stressed the need for more work.

In a statement, he said: Over the past seven years, LGBTQ+ families across the country have been able to build their lives around their right to equal marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act will go a long way to ensuring an increasingly hardline Supreme Court doesn’t threaten that right, but LGBTQ+ rights are already under attack across the country.

Transgender people in particular have had their safety, dignity, and health care threatened by lawmakers across the country, including members of this Congress. While we welcome the historic vote on this measure, members of Congress must also fight as if trans lives depend on their efforts, because trans lives do.

In his opinion, in the abortion case, Thomas did not mention interracial marriage. The judge, who is black, is married to conservative activist Ginni Thomas, who is white.

The Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, is white. His wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is Asian American. McConnell voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.

On Tuesday, Biden, who as vice president spoke out in favor of same-sex marriage in front of his boss, Barack Obama, said: For millions of Americans, this legislation will protect the rights and protections that couples LGBTQ+ and interracial and their children are entitled.

It will also ensure that, for generations to come, young LGBTQ+ people will grow up knowing that they too can lead full and happy lives and start families of their own.

Biden thanked the senators for their bipartisan achievement and said he looked[ed] look forward to welcoming them to the White House once the House passes this legislation and sends it to my office, where I will promptly and proudly sign it.

On Monday, ahead of a test vote, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York also praised Republicans who backed the measure, saying: Ten years ago this would have strained our entire imagination to imagine the two parties talking about protecting the rights of same-sex married couples.

Republicans pushed for amendments they say have won support from religious groups that nonetheless oppose same-sex marriage, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They see it as a step forward for religious freedom, South Carolina’s Thom Tillis told The Associated Press.

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Democrat and first openly gay senator, told the AP that the way some Republicans rallied around the issue reminded her of the arc of the LBGTQ+ movement to begin with, in the beginning, when people didn’t weren’t out and people knew homosexuals by myths and stereotypes.

With the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ rights, Baldwin said, laws slowly followed. It’s history.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/29/us-same-sex-marriage-law-senate-passes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos