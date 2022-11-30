USA see World Cup clash with Netherlands as ‘huge opportunity’





AL THUMAMA, Qatar — Tyler Adams said the United States would relish their World Cup Round of 16 clash against the Netherlands after a 1-0 win over Iran secured the Americans’ place in Round of 16 in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was enough to give the United States victory in a tense clash against Iran on Tuesday.

The result meant the United States finished second in Group B, setting up a clash with Group A winners Netherlands for the chance to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time in the modern era. of the tournament.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

“A huge opportunity for us. It’s going to be an amazing game,” USA captain Tyler Adams said.

“I think we obviously played against good competition here. Like England, the Netherlands could be another favorite to win the World Cup. They did very well, how they got through their group stage of the tournament so far.”

The United States reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fifth time since 1994. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Both teams failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia four years ago, before which the Netherlands finished second (2010) and third (2014). The United States reached the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014 – losing to Ghana and Belgium – and last qualified for the quarter-finals in 2002, when they beat Mexico, 2-0 , to succeed.

“[The Netherlands has] amazing players,” Adams said. “We’re going to have to be ready for this game, but I think right now we’re enjoying this moment, having some downtime to relax and get our mental focus back now. The coaches will draw up a game plan. It’s time for us to execute.”

– Carlisle: Pulisic’s injury adds to concerns for American forwards

England (7 points) qualified first from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales. The United States finished second (5), Iran third (3) and Wales fourth (1). England will face Senegal on the other side of the table.

“In this competition, this year in particular, it’s not easy to win a game,” said American centre-back Tim Ream. “We have to be really proud of ourselves for being able to achieve that. We have to enjoy the moment and then obviously there’s such a big turnaround, so we have to think about it.”

The immediate concern for the United States will be Pulisic’s health. The star Chelsea winger suffered an abdominal injury on his winning goal and was taken to hospital for scans, according to a US Soccer spokesperson.

Midfielder Weston McKennie later revealed that Pulisic texted him saying he would be fit to face the Netherlands.

“I texted him and checked it out, and he said, ‘I better believe I’ll be ready on Saturday,'” McKennie said.

Either way, the United States will have their hands full against a talented Dutch team, although there are reasons for optimism. Despite winning the group, the Netherlands struggled offensively against Uruguay and Senegal before slipping past Qatar on Matchday 3.

“I always say it’s us against the world,” said American winger Tim Weah. “Nobody believed that the United States could play good football.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4819851/usa-see-netherlands-world-cup-last-16-clash-as-huge-opportunity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos