Biden rushes to the stage to announce the US soccer team’s victory over Iran





President Joe Biden celebrated the victory of the United States men’s soccer team on Tuesday in Michigan. The president rushed to the stage after his closing remarks to announce the team’s triumph. “USA, USA, this is a big game, man!” Biden said, as the crowd briefly chanted “USA.” Loading Something is loading.

President Joe Biden rushed to the podium after delivering economic remarks in Michigan on Tuesday to congratulate the United States men’s national soccer team on securing a decisive victory over Iran to qualify for the knockout phase of the World Cup.

The president was in Bay City, Michigan this week to discuss his administration’s economic plans when the U.S. men’s soccer team won a hard-fought 1-0 game against Iran. Biden had already left the stage and appeared to mingle with the press and officials when he returned straight to the podium, video broadcasts.

Grabbing the microphone, Biden relayed the game’s final score, raising his fist in the air to cheers and applause from the crowd.

“When I spoke to the coach and the players I said ‘you can do it’. They said ‘ehh’. They did it,” he said. “God loves them. Anyway, I just thought you might want to hear.”

After his announcement, the president again left the stage.

Team USA’s victory in the key game marks the first time the team will play in the knockout stages of a World Cup in eight years. The victory was however slightly dampened by several injuries to key players throughout the game.

