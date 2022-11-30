



The UK has long promised liberalization of financial services rules post-Brexit, one of the biggest restrictions on the banking sector as part of Big Bang 2.0.

After the 2008 financial crisis, ring fencing of banks with retail and investment sectors was introduced to reduce risk and prevent bank collapse.

However, critics say the rule is ineffective because each part of the bank requires separate capital to absorb potential losses.

City Secretary Andrew Griffith said at the FT Bank summit on Tuesday that change is coming.

The move is part of a broader package of city reforms Griffith is drafting to make the financial sector more competitive, some of which will take advantage of Brexit freedoms.

Ringfencing was introduced as a UK initiative in 2015 and came into effect in 2019 after a massive national bailout from the financial crisis. Requires lenders with over $25 billion in deposits to formally separate consumer operations from the investment banking sector to protect consumers.

Ringpence will remain in place for the UK’s biggest investment banks, but the reform means that several large UK lenders with limited trading activity will be exempted from the requirement.

Santander UK, Virgin Money and TSB Bank have limited trading operations, but current ring fencing rules require them to separate their retail and investment banking sectors.

Under the reform, they were not only exempted from dual-board execution for devices inside and outside the firewall, but also reduced the amount of capital they had on hand against potential losses for both businesses.

The reform follows the recommendations of an expert review led by former Standard Life Aberdeen CEO Keith Skeoch. The review concluded that the ring fencing regime must be maintained, but warned that without improvements it risks choking small retail banks struggling to compete with the biggest high street lenders.

The UK’s largest lenders, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest and Lloyds, are still required to comply with ring fencing rules due to the size of the investment banking sector.

Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan told the FT that his bank had already invested time and money in setting up Ringpence Bank and had formed a good financial structure in the UK.

He said he was very happy not only to keep ring fencing, but also his decision to continue.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants banks to release capital for infrastructure investment, and the government recently announced changes to the EU’s Solvency II rules for insurers to release capital held as a safety buffer.

When the Skekoch report was published in April, British Santander, Virgin Money, and TSB were nominated as candidates to step down from power, but the possibility of the government exempting them was confirmed for the first time.

Two of the banks are foreign-owned. Spains Santander acquired and rebranded Abbey National, Bradford & Bingley and Alliance & Leicester from 2004 to 2009, while TSB is owned by Spanish rival Sabadell.

The Skeoch report is one of several Treasury commissioned reviews of financial services as the government seeks ideas to spark post-Brexit reforms that will boost the City of London.

Last year, entrepreneur Ron Kalifa conducted a review of the UK fintech market, while former Brussels Commissioner Jonathan Hill conducted a report on UK listings.

Sir Andrew Tyrie, who chaired the Interparty Banking Committee after the crash, said regulation should keep up with changes in the industry but be replaced when fences are removed.

An alternative to ring fencing is either complete separation or higher capital requirements, he added, and the sector has already invested heavily in ring fencing creation.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said: “We welcome the Skeoch Review’s comprehensive recommendations on ring fencing and monopolistic trading rules governing how banks invest and handle customer deposits. We will post a response later this year.

