Brexit Britain gets in the middle as the US and the EU engage in a trade war





Press play to listen to this article.

Voiced by artificial intelligence.

London Three years after leaving the EU and carving out its own path, Britain finds itself caught between two economic giants in a brewing Atlantic trade war.

In one corner is America. In August, Congress passed the Biden administration’s $369 billion green grant program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The European Union, in the opposite corner, fears that Washington’s excessive subsidies will hurt automakers by dragging down investment in electric vehicles, especially in Europe.

The EU is preparing a retaliatory subsidy package. Washington shows little sign of changing course. Trade war fears are growing rapidly.

Now Britain can only sit squarely outside the ring and watch in horror and quietly ask Washington to soften the blow. But there are few signs that the gentle-soft approach will bear fruit. Britain is now in danger of being beaten by both sides.

Flint Global partner and UK and EU trade policy expert Sam Lowe said it was not in the UK’s interest for the US and EU to follow this path. Given the UK’s current economic situation, neither country can afford to wage a subsidy war. The UK government has just begun fiscal tightening following a market crash following months of political turmoil.

For the iconic British car brand, the Biden administration’s row against the IRA comes with real costs.

The US is the second largest destination for UK-made cars after the EU, and the automotive sector is one of the UK’s largest exporters of goods.

Manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover have warned publicly about very serious problems posed by new US laws and electric vehicle tax credit schemes aimed at stimulating US industry.

chemistry in the case

UK Trade Secretary Chemie Badenoch has been privately urging senior US officials over the past few months to mitigate the impact of electric car subsidies on the UK, British officials said.

When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited London in early October, Badenoch urged her to rethink her strategy. The British trade representative relayed the same message to Washington in a series of behind-the-scenes meetings earlier this month, including a meeting with Undersecretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

A UK Department of International Trade official said Badenok had raised the issue at several levels, citing conversations with US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley, Secretary Raimondo, members of the Biden administration and senior representatives of both parties.

The cabinet secretary publicly told the free-market Cato Institute in Washington earlier this month that the significant new tax credit for electric vehicles will not only ban British-made cars from the US market, but will also affect cars. British manufacturers in America.”

Gina Raimondo US Secretary of Commerce | Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Badenoch’s comments echo concerns raised by the British automotive lobby group SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) and Jaguar Land Rover in comments filed with the US Treasury Department.

SMMT warned that Biden’s green vehicle package had “several factors of concern that risk creating an uneven competitive environment where UK-based manufacturers and suppliers could potentially be at a disadvantage”. The lobby group is targeting credit scheme requirements for producing green vehicles in North America, where significant subsidies can only be obtained if critical minerals are sourced from the United States or its allies.

In response to Washington’s plan, the EU is preparing billions of dollars in subsidies to domestic industries hit by US law, including tax cuts to boost US green businesses such as solar panel manufacturers. Britain is under pressure in both markets and has no say in how Brussels reacts.

Protectionism affecting like-minded allies is not the answer to the geopolitical challenges we face, a UK trade official warned. The law added that it poses a serious risk of disrupting “critical” global supply chains for batteries and electric vehicles.

Conversations Badenoch had in Washington this month were reassuring, officials added. But solving problems and finding solutions is their job.

‘There’s a lot to do’

But others believe Badenoch will have a hard time cooling off the much-touted bilateral trade deal that her colleagues in the US are now trying to get into action. The US is minimally focused on how their policies will affect the UK, a US representative from a major business group admitted.

“The UK and the US are very close allies, but people in Washington don’t see Britain as an interesting trading partner and market right now,” he added. They pointed out that the US is more focused on pushing China out. That means Badenoch has a lot of work to do to get the administration to ease the IRA.

Nonetheless, the US is still working out how the law will actually be implemented and is setting up a working group on the impact of IRAs on trade allies, business officials said. This has the potential to alleviate many of the concerns emanating from the UK, they added.

On Tuesday evening, SMMT asked the UK government to provide greater domestic support for the sector as it prepares to ramp up its own electric vehicle production. The group wants to extend domestic support for businesses’ energy costs beyond April. increasing government investment in green energy sources; and faster nationwide rollout of charging infrastructure and staff training.

In the meantime, Britain’s options seem limited.

Newly built Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles parked and awaiting shipment for export | Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Lowe of the consulting firm Flint said the UK could consider legal action and challenge the EU by referring the US to the World Trade Organization (WTO) or through provisions in a post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement. But to be blunt, none of them care what we have to say.

Anna Jerzewska, a trade adviser and associate researcher at the UK Trade Policy Observatory, says efforts to push her own domestic policies and support strategic industries are perhaps more than complaining about foreign subsidy schemes. suggested that it would be important. However, she noted that after a “turbulent” political period, Britain will take longer to respond to external changes and challenges.

And in fact, the UK can’t afford to subsidize more than the US and EU.

Outside the EU, the UK could work to rally allies like Japan and South Korea who are dissatisfied with the Biden administration’s protectionist measures, he noted. But I don’t think they’re in that position, Henig said. Because it will take a concerted diplomatic effort and the UK’s automotive sector will need to be in a good position first, rather than struggling as it is now. He predicted that London’s lobbies in Washington and Brussels would go nowhere.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-calls-out-biden-over-electric-vehicle-subsidies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos