USA v Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday… 7:00 a.m. Where to watch?

@alisonjk (via Twitter)

We all know how contagious the energy of a watching crowd can be. And in the case of the World Cup, there’s a particularly fun charm to tracking down a bar, restaurant, hotel lobby playing the game at any odd hour, depending on where you are in the world.

So yes, in Portland, the United States against the Netherlands will start (get it?) from early to 7am on Saturday December 3rd. And yes, there are places in Portland where you can watch the game. Here are some options:

Gol Soccer Bar: This Hawthorne bar, adorned with Timbers memorabilia and equipment from clubs around the world, is a pretty obvious choice. Football fans love this spot for the electric crowd power, as well as its indoor and outdoor viewing areas. Gol can be a popular venue for World Cup matches, so it’s best to get a seat early. 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd The Toffee Club: Gol isn’t the only Hawthorne Boulevard football bar, incredibly; the Toffee Club treats the World Cup as its swansong, ending after the end of the international football championship. The bar will open before the 7 a.m. game with free seats; the Bar World Cup menu includes quintessential British standards like a full English, bacon butty, sausage rolls and Scotch eggs. You’re probably not there for the food, but hey, it’s Eater. 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd Prost and Prost Marketplace: Although not explicitly a football bar, Mississippi Avenues Prost is a German beer bar and as such is open for all games Americans and Germans on five televisions throughout the space. Prost also sits next to a food cart, also open for the tournament; The Bloodbuzz cocktail cart will take care of coffee and cocktails, while the breakfast sandwich, Fried Egg Im In Love, serves up all kinds of eggs, meats and breads. A projection screen will also be installed in the food cart pod, in case the bar gets a little too cramped. The bar opens at 6:45 a.m. 4237 N Mississippi Ave. Stammtisch: From the same owner as Prost, the German pub Stammtisch will also be open for the World Cup, at the same time as its brother. The game’s menu is still in development, but owner Dan Hart says he’s leaning toward a breakfast buffet style. 401 NE 28th Ave. Hinterland Bar and Carts: For something a little off the beaten path, this combination of food and bar carts will open up for play with a limited menu to start with; At 8 a.m. the bar will fully open and the popular breakfast taco cart Matts BBQ Tacos will begin tossing migas and brisket. 2216 SE 50th Ave. Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

