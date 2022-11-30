World Cup: USA and Christian Pulisic sacrifice their bodies to beat Iran





AL THUMAMA, Qatar

When referee Antonio Mateus blew the final whistle, goalkeeper Matt Turner burst into tears, captain Tyler Adams fell to his knees and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers threw both hands in the air in a gesture of celebration and relief.

Christian Pulisic celebrated in hospital. But well get there in a minute.

The United States needed a win over Iran to qualify for the World Cup Round of 16 and they got what they expected on Tuesday, but barely. The 1-0 win didn’t come easily or painlessly, especially for Pulisic, who scored the game’s only goal.

But the Americans, who will face the Netherlands in a knockout match on Saturday, wouldn’t want it any other way.

You’re going to have to suffer a lot during these games, Adams said. It’s part of the game.

Qatar 2022 World Cup

Defender Tim Ream suffered. A month ago he was not in the picture for Qatar, having gone more than a year without an appearance for the national team. But when injuries opened up a place for him, he stepped in and played all 270 minutes for the unbeaten USA (1-0-2) in the group stage, fending off wave after wave of Iranian attackers in the last 15 minutes.

You have to take advantage of that adversity, you have to take advantage of the pressure that comes with a team throwing everything at you, he said. If you don’t and you start to panic, bad things happen. I looked around and saw 11 calm guys on the pitch doing everything they could, putting their bodies on the line to ensure this result. And what a fantastic result it is.

Walker Zimmerman suffered. Holder in the first two matches of the World Cup, he was sent to the bench for the start of the most important. But after coming on in the 82nd minute, he saved the game with a clearance off the line in the dying seconds.

My role in this particular game was to come in and see the match come out. And I was able to do that and help the team, he said. I’m just very proud of this group and how everyone continues to pull together, regardless of their role.

Zimmermans heads-up was one of many in the seemingly endless 10 minutes of stoppage time. Iran, who scored three stoppage time goals in their opening two games, threw everything they had at the United States, who used everything they had to push them back.

The only goal the United States needed came in the 38th minute when Pulisic, charging towards the back post, got a half pass on Iran defenders Majid Hosseini and Ramin Rezaeian, allowing him to redirect a cross with a header of Sergio Dest in the net from inside the six-yard box.

USA’s Christian Pulisic scores his side’s first goal in the World Cup Group B match against Iran in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

(Manu Fernandez/Associated Press)

The build-up to the goal was outstanding, with Adams sending the ball in the middle of the field for Weston McKennie, who picked out an unmarked Dest sprinting down the wing. Dests’ cross from just outside the right edge of the penalty area was so accurate that all Pulisic had to do was pop his right boot out to deflect it before colliding with Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand.

We talked about it during the game. That’s exactly how we were going to score, said Ream. Christian was told before the game that that back post was crushed and he did just that.

Then he got run over. At halftime, he was rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion.

Hell do anything for this team, Adams said for us to win.

Pulisics’ status is listed day by day, his availability for Saturday uncertain. But McKennie said it didn’t really matter. Suffering has made the players on this list a team, a team bigger than any individual. When one descends, another ascends to take its place.

We have 26 players here and every player wants to put their body on the line to make this team successful, McKennie said. A lot of people have doubted us, and we keep proving them wrong.

Neither is goalkeeper Matt Turner. A college extra who didn’t leave the bench in his first two seasons in MLS, Turner now plays in the English Premier League for Arsenal. Second on the national teams depth chart behind Zack Steffen, Turner became the starter when Steffen was left out of the World Cup roster.

In Qatar, he conceded no goals in play, becoming the first American goalkeeper to post two shutouts in the same World Cup in 92 years.

It’s just an amazing experience for me, he said on Tuesday. Almost everything is a carbon copy of the feelings I felt as a fan in 2010. And to be able to have a say in the outcome that gets us through to the next round, that was just very emotional for a lot of reasons.

The pain, he decided, was worth it.

