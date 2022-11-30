The United States won a nerve-wracking victory over Iran





Christian Pulisic scored, then had to leave the game. Photo: Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

One of the reasons why people love sports, one of the reasons why they try so hard to protect them, to surround them as a sacred space apart from the pressures and pains of everyday life, is is that in the end, all that really matters is what happens on the field. And while a single focus on sporting glory can lead to dark places, a world in which there are clear and final winners and losers has its undeniable pleasures.

Despite all the myriad subplots and controversies surrounding the US-Iran World Cup match on Tuesday afternoon in Qatar, in the end the match was just 11 men running around a pitch trying to keep a ball from 11 other men. And it turned out that the USMNT was better than its opponent. This time the final score showed it.

The USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Iran, advancing them to Saturday’s Round of 16 game with the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET on Fox, get your seats at the bar now looked like a dominating American performance until the Last 20 minutes or so, which was marked by Iranian confidence and nervous tension. The United States had plenty of chances to score in the first half, repeatedly missing in a manner familiar since their frustrating draw with England last week. But Christian Pulisics’ shot in the 37th minute of the first half, the American phenoms for the first time in the World Cup, proved enough. However, it was very expensive. On the game, Pulisic suffered an apparent and painful abdominal injury which kept him out for the entire second half and required a trip to the hospital.

NOTHING PREVENTED PULISIC FROM SCORING

Take another look at his first ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

A feisty Iranian side had plenty of late chances, including a terrifying chance in extra time that forced an American defender to kick the ball away from an empty net after goalkeeper Matt Turner made a rare mistake. But despite all the talk about this young American team’s attacking ability, they’ve shown they’re also capable of parking the bus and hanging on to a lead. They made you pull your hair out and scrape off what was left of your fingernails, but they ripped it out. (To beat the Netherlands, the USMNT will have to convert more offensive opportunities. But we can deal with all that later.)

The politics surrounding this game seemed to melt away at the opening whistle. The Iranian players whose silent and noble protest in their opening game against their government set us on a path that ended in a surreal press conference where USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams had to answer for American geopolitical strategy, systemic racism and social-intern media decisions halfway around the world are just people who, to put it as simply as possible, weren’t as good at kicking the round ball into a rectangular goal as the American players. There didn’t appear to be any real aftermath from the fireworks over the past two days, and Berhalter and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz made a point of publicly embracing before the game. The World Cup is so massive, and so inherently global, that you can forget it’s just one game. But it is, ultimately, glorious and thrilling, where sometimes the bad guys go home happy and the good guys go home sad. From the perspective of American sports fans, the good guys won.

And now they can start again on Saturday against the Netherlands, a formidable opponent, but against which the United States has more than a chance to knock. The United States has failed to advance to the knockout stages of the Men’s World Cup since 2002, and the Americans have only gone as far as twice in the event’s entire history. A win this weekend will take them into barely charted territory. Sometimes it’s good to have such simple things in a complicated world: Win, and everyone is happy. We see each other on Saturday.

