The United States Men’s National Team advances to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round with a 1-0 shutout win over IR Iran on Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal





It was only fitting that Pulisic, the USMNT’s talisman for much of this four-year cycle, would be the difference maker in a crucial win-or-go home game. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and the USA defense held off a fiery second-half push from Iran to record a second clean sheet of the tournament, marking the first time the USA have recorded multiple shutouts at the World Cup since 1930.

After putting a lot of pressure on the Iranian defense for most of the first half, the United States’ breakthrough finally came in the 38th minute. Left-back Antonee Robinson sent a ball down the left wing deep into Iranian territory. He played a low back and center from Adams, who then played Weston McKennie and the USA midfielder spotted Dest running behind the defense into the right side of the penalty area. Dest ran under the perfectly chipped pass and sent a bouncing header down the middle to Pulisic who brought his body into play to smash a half-volley at four yards per second before suffering a heavy collision with the Iranian keeper, an incident that would result in Pulisic being substituted at half-time with an abdominal injury. The goal was the 22nd of his international career for Pulisic, who was replaced at half-time by Brenden Aaronson, and the young midfielder played a stellar second half.

Despite a big effort from Team Melli and a raucous pro-Iranian crowd, USMNT were the front runners for most of the match, continuing their excellent run from their first two games in Qatar. The atmosphere was electric from the opening whistle at Al Thumama Stadium and as Iran, who only needed a draw to advance, opened the game with a threatening spell in the American penalty area , captain Tyler Adams and defenseman Tim Ream did well to stop any danger. From there, the United States had the upper hand on the ball and spent a lot of time in Iranian territory, holding Iran without a shot in the first half and only four on the night against 12 in total for United States. The United States also took five shots on goal against an Iranian.

Midfielder Yunus Musah played a vital role in midfield throughout the evening, combining well with defender Sergio Dest and striker Tim Weah on the right wing. The midfielder (who turned 20 today) fired the first American shot in the ninth minute and kicked in another attempt in the 11th, sending a cross for Pulisic which went straight to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. A 17th-minute cross from Dest also forced a dive from Beiranvand to push the ball out of harm’s way.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who partnered well with Reem in the center of defence, shone on his World Cup debut, often winning long balls downfield from the Iranian frontline. Ream stood as the last man back on several Iranian offensive forays as the central defense did well to defuse any threat on the stretch.

USA were patient in possession, holding a slight advantage during the game as they developed from behind, methodically working the ball upfield throughout the evening as individual skill helped to open the Iranian defence. Pulisic made a move to make room for the 28th and play a pass to forward Josh Sargent. After his shot was deflected upwards, Weah headed in which was swallowed by the keeper. Another chance came from the right wing in the 33rd when a cross from Dest led to a shot for Weah, but he skimmed it over the crossbar.

The United States almost doubled their advantage at the end of second half stoppage time when McKennie found Weah at the break and he brought it home past the keeper, but the goal was disallowed due to offside by the slimmest of margins.

Buoyed by the crowd pushing them forward, Iran created some dangerous looks in the second half. Team Mellis’ first shot came in the 52nd minute as Saman Ghoddos forced his way into the American penalty area but his header went over the bar. Another chance came in the 65th minute when Ali Gholizadeh played a ball into the penalty area and after a swing and a miss from Mehdi Taremi, Ghoddos fired a shot that skimmed over the net.

The American defense weathered the storm from Iran for over 10 minutes of stoppage time, winning plenty of powerful headers to clear the ball from danger, while Turner was also called into action at times. In the 82nd minute after a resounding free kick into the box, midfielder Ali Karimi pushed the ball forward and Turner leapt up to catch a high ball near the goal line.

In the 93rd minute an Iranian free-kick serve was headed just wide of the target and in the 98th minute the ball snuck through Turners legs deep inside the penalty area as an Iranian striker slammed into him, but substitute Walker Zimmerman was the man on the spot. , sweeping the ball out of harm’s way to preserve the victory.

GOAL SUMMARY

USA Christian Pulisic (Sergio Dest), 38th minute Midfielder Weston McKennie received the ball just past midfielder Tyler Adams and found Dest on the run in the right side of the box with a perfectly chipped pass to the above the back line. Dest headed the ball on his first touch through the mouth of the goal to meet the crashing Pulisic, who finished from six yards out to open the scoring. United States 1, IRN 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES The USMNT is now 1-1-1 all-time against Iran. Tonights USMNT Starting XI has an average age of 24 years, 321 days. It is the youngest roster in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to date and the fourth-youngest in USMNT history at the tournament, behind the three starting XI teams at the 1990 World Cup: vs. Italy (24 years, 49 days), vs. Austria (24 years, 53 days), vs. Czechoslovakia (24 years, 78 days) Iran and England shutouts mark only the second time the USMNT records two clean sheets at the same World Cup. The team last recorded two shutouts in the inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup with 3-0 wins over Belgium and Paraguay. In the opening matches on Tuesday, the USMNT launched the three youngest rosters for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

The youngest squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (until the first matches on November 29)

Crew

Date/Opponent

Age

Results

UNITED STATES

November 29 vs. RI Iran

24 years, 321 days

1-0W

UNITED STATES

November 21 against Wales

25 years, 102 days

0-0 D

UNITED STATES

November 25 against England

25 years, 169 days

1-1D

Ecuador

November 25 against the Netherlands

25 years, 257 days

1-1D

Ecuador

November 29 against Senegal

26 years, 27 days

1-2L

Ecuador

Nov. 20 vs. Qatar

26 years, 81 days

2-0W

Ghana

November 28 v Korea Republic

26 years, 171 days

3-2W

Christian Pulisic netted his 22nd career international goal and Sergio Dest recorded his third international assist. USA head coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to the roster that faced England in the USA’s second group match, inserting defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for Walker Zimmerman and striker Josh Sargent for Haji Wright. With the inclusion of Carter-Vickers, USA’s total World Cup debut at Qatar 2022 rises to 18, a team record for a World Cup. Nine players are making their third consecutive start as Sargent returned to the line-up after starting the tournament opener against Wales. Midfielder Yunus Musah, who turned 20 today, became the first USMNT player to play in a World Cup game on his birthday. Twenty-seven different USMNT players participated in a match on their birthday, spanning 28 different instances that Eric Wynalda played twice on his birthday. Musah, who made his debut for the United States aged 17 in November 2020, set team records with 20 starts and 1,578 minutes played as a teenager and tied the record of 21 caps that Jozy Altidore and Christian Pulisic have achieved during their teenage years. Tyler Adams captained the USMNT for the 12th time tonight. The team is now 5-1-6 when he wears the armband. For the first time in USMNT World Cup history, all 11 starters played for European clubs. Club breakdown: England (6), Italy (2), France (1), Scotland (1) Spain (1) Only three starters were born when the United States faced Iran in the final group game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup: Tim Ream (11), Matt Turner (four) and Antonee Robinson (ten months). A total of 11 players on the 26-man roster were yet to be born for the ’98 World Cup game. ATTENTION: Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Ream, Kellyn Acosta and Tyler Adams all carry yellow cards for the round of 16 match against the Netherlands. Gregg Berhalter is 37-10-12 in 59 appearances as USMNT head coach. -United States Men’s National Team Game Report-

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs IR Iran

Date: November 29, 2022

Competition: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Group B

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium; Doha, Qatar

Attendance: 42,127

Kick-off: 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time)

Weather: 75 degrees, clear sky

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 1 0 1

INR 0 0 0

USA Christian Pulisic (Sergio Dest) 38th minute

Compositions:

United States: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergio Dest (18-Shaq Moore, 82), 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 6-Yunus Musah, 4-Tyler Adams (captain), 8-Weston McKennie (23-Kellyn Acosta, 65); 21-Tim Weah (3-Walker Zimmerman, 82), 24-Josh Sargent (19-Haji Wright, 77), 10-Christian Pulisic (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46)

Subs not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jess Ferreira, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 22-DeAndre Yedlin , 26-Joe Scally

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

IRN: 1-Alireza Beiranvand; 23-Ramin Rezaeian, 19-Majid Hosseini, 8-Morteza Pouraliganji, 5-Milad Mohammadi (18-Ali Karimi, 45+3); 21-Ahmad Noorolahi (16-Mehdi Torabi, 71), 6-Saeid Ezatolahi, 3-Ehsan Hajisafi (captain) (25-Abolfazl Jalali, 72); 17-Ali Gholizadeh (10-Karim Ansarifard, 77), 20-Sardar Azmoun (14-Saman Ghoddos, 46), 9-Mehdi Taremi

Subs not used: 12-Payam Niazmand, 22-Amir Abedzadeh, 24-Hossein Hosseini, 2-Sadegh Moharrami, 4-Shoja Khalilzadeh, 11-Vahid Amiri, 13-Hossein Kanani, 15-Ruzbeh Cheshmi

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Summary statistics: United States / IRN

Shots: 12 / 4

Shots on goal: 5 / 1

Backup: 1 / 4

Corner kicks: 5 / 1

Faults: 10 / 14

Offside: 1 / 2

Summary of misconduct:

United States Tyler Adams (Attention) 43rd minute

IRN Majid Hossaini (cash)

IRN Hossain Kanani (Warning) 83

IRN Abolfazl Jalali (Attention) 90+6

Officials:

Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)

Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian (ESP)

Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz (ESP)

4th Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)

VAR: Juan Martinez (ESP)

VAR Assistant: Ricardo De Burgos (ESP)

Budweiser Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2022/11/fifa-world-cup-2022-usmnt-1-iran-0-match-report-stats-standings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos