US believes protests in China will not spread for now





So far, the Biden administration has limited its public comments on the protests to expressions of skepticism about the zero-Covid policy and its support for the right to peaceful protest. During a briefing with reporters on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States does not have a finer sense of insight than what already exists in the public sphere. .

However, communications show that the United States is collecting reports from the ground and actively assessing the situation in cities across China. The report also offers the first detailed look at the administrations’ thoughts on the protests and the extent to which the United States thinks they could form the basis of a movement.

The NSC did not respond to a request for comment.

Protests in China began on Friday after the belated response to a deadly fire at an apartment building in the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang sparked allegations that zero-Covid restrictions had blocked access firefighters. Public anger at the policy that imposes relentless testing and lockdowns to contain outbreaks has peaked in recent months and has prompted some of those who have participated in recent protests to demand Xi’s resignation. By early Tuesday, police had largely dispersed the crowd.

US officials believe Chinese authorities may be instituting Covid policy changes to appease protesters, communications say. Some adjustments to the zero-Covid policy are already underway. Beijing officials said on Monday they would no longer block access to housing compounds where infections are detected.

However, law enforcement reprisals against protesters are reportedly already underway. In Hangzhou and Shanghai, police have shifted from monitoring protesters to detaining them. Police have also erected high barriers on some streets in Shanghai to deter protesters from returning.

Just in the last 48 hours [theres been] a very strong security presence here in Beijing and other major cities in China, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said in a video presentation from Beijing at a Chicago Council on Global Affairs event on Tuesday. And you saw varying degrees of police response over the weekend in some cities a heavy hand and in other cities not so much.

US officials also received reports that police rounded up people and questioned them about their participation in the protests, according to a communications section.

Although fears of widespread violence have so far not materialized, Beijing is also likely deploying stealthier high-tech tools to identify and detain protesters in cities including Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu and Xian, according to reports from US officials. This includes mobile phone geolocation tracking and facial recognition technology deployed through China’s extensive network of closed-circuit security cameras.

This is likely just the start of a protracted campaign by Chinese security forces to identify and punish those who took part in the protests. The Chinese government refrains from commenting directly on the protests or the police response to them. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday denied knowledge of protesters demanding Xi’s resignation. On Tuesday, Zhao hesitated to answer a question about the protests, pausing at the podium for about a minute before telling the Reuters reporter that his question did not reflect what had actually happened.

But Xi’s national security and intelligence chief Chen Wenqing issued an implied warning aimed at stifling future protests. Chinese police will resolutely strike hard against infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces, as well as illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order, Chen said at a meeting on Tuesday.

The Chinese Communist Party aims to quell protests before they reach a critical mass that could pose a threat to its regime, communications said. This strategy reflects lessons learned from the massive pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in the summer of 1989 that ended in the murder of around 10,000 people by heavily armed troops and those that swept through Hong Kong from 2019 to 2020. .

Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/30/us-officials-china-zero-covid-protests-00071402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos