The United States women’s national team will earn $5.85 million after the men’s victory over Iran – almost the same amount for winning the last two World Cups





The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) will earn almost the same amount of money with the men’s team reaching the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as winning the last two World Cups Feminine.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) beat Iran 1-0 in their final group stage match on Tuesday, moving them into the round of 16 against the Netherlands on Saturday. The victory kept the men’s team alive and, thanks to a new collective agreement, the women’s team will also benefit from the victory.

FIFA, the governing body of international football, has outlined the prize money teams will receive at the World Cup in Qatar and those who finished 9th to 16th place will receive $13 million each. According to the ABC, the prize money will be split into two parts – 90% will be split equally between the men’s and women’s teams while 10% will go to the United States Soccer Federation.

This means the USWNT could take home at least $5.85 million in prize money as the men’s team finishes in the top 16. The women’s team earned $6 million from back-to-back World Cup wins – $4 million in 2019 and $2 million in 2015.

If the USMNT defeats the Netherlands, they and the women’s team will receive $7.65 million each.

In September, the teams officially signed the CBA with US Soccer which establishes an equal pay standard. US Soccer said both teams will receive the same compensation for all competitions, including the World Cup, and the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism.

The deal was announced in May, more than three years after the USWNT filed a $66 million lawsuit against US Soccer over alleged ‘institutionalized gender discrimination’, including wages and working conditions. unequal compared to the men’s team.

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

