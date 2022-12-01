IDF holds joint air drills with US, simulating strikes against Iran and its proxies





The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday released images and details of a series of joint aerial exercises it held with the US military this week, simulating strikes against Iran and its regional terror proxies.

In a statement, the IDF said that during exercises, which took place over Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, four IAF F-35i fighter jets, accompanied by four American F-15 jets and one American air-to-air refueling aircraft KC-135, refueled several IAF F-16i fighter aircraft.

The IDF said the drills “also simulated an operational scenario and long-distance flights.”

“The Intelligence Directorate conducted an extensive simulation that replicated a campaign against distant countries,” the IDF said, apparently referring to Iran. “This exercise tested the IDF’s abilities to gather intelligence, search and define targets, and make intelligence available to operational forces.”

“These exercises are a key part of the two armies’ strategic cooperation in response to common concerns in the Middle East, particularly those posed by Iran,” the IDF added.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

Prime Minister Yair Lapid observed part of the exercise on Wednesday from the IAF’s underground control centre, his office said in a statement.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and IAF Chief Tomer Bar showed Lapid the different scenarios being drilled, and they discussed the Iranian threat, he said. added.

A US KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft refuels IAF F-16i fighter jets during a drill over Israel, November 30, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

“Strategic cooperation with the United States and other countries strengthens the IDF’s capabilities in dealing with challenges in the Middle East, primarily Iran,” Lapid said. “We have partners in the sky and on the ground, but we also have the right to do as we see fit and to defend the State of Israel.”

The joint exercise was agreed upon during IDF chief Aviv Kohavi’s trip to the United States last week.

The IDF said Kohavi told US defense officials in Washington that the two armies should accelerate joint plans for offensive actions against Iran.

Last Thursday, he said joint activities with the US military in the Middle East would be “significantly expanded”.

“In order to improve our capabilities in the face of challenges in the region, joint activity with the US Central Command will be significantly expanded in the near future,” Kohavi said in remarks provided by the IDF after returning to Israel from the trip.

“At the same time, the IDF will continue to act at an accelerated pace against the entrenchment of the Iranian regime in the region,” he added.

Israeli F-35i and American F-15s conduct a drill over Israel, November 29, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

Kohavi held meetings with senior US officials for five days, focusing on the Iranian threat.

“During discussions, it was agreed that we are at a critical juncture that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region,” he said last week. .

Jerusalem opposes attempts by US President Joe Bidens to revive a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that have traded sanctions relief for curbs on the Islamic republics’ nuclear program.

But that disagreement has been less relevant lately, as nuclear talks collapsed and the United States chose to focus on responding to ongoing protests in Iran against the regime.

Israel has pushed for the United States to prepare military contingency plans to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Biden has said he is prepared to use military force if necessary, but always prefers to exhaust the diplomatic channel first.

This file photo from September 1, 2014 shows a nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

In light of growing uncertainty over an Iranian return to the deal, the past two years have seen the IDF intensify its efforts to prepare a credible military threat against Tehran’s nuclear sites.

While Iran has long maintained that its program is peaceful, non-proliferation experts warn that Tehran has enough 60% enriched uranium to reprocess it into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Israeli officials have also warned of Iran’s proxies across the region, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen, as well as other Syria-based groups.

The official visit to Washington was Kohavis’ last scheduled as chief of staff, with his term set to end Jan. 17.

Israeli politics told directly

I joined The Times of Israel after many years covering US and Israeli politics for Hebrew language news outlets.

I believe responsible coverage of Israeli politicians means presenting a 360-degree view of their words and deeds, not only conveying what is happening, but also what it means in the broader context of Israeli society and of the region.

It’s hard to do because you can rarely take politicians at face value, you have to go the extra mile to present full context and try to overcome your own biases.

I am proud of our work which tells the story of Israeli politics in a direct and comprehensive way. I believe that Israel is stronger and more democratic when professional journalists do this difficult job well.

Your support for our work by joining the Times of Israel community allows us to continue to do so.

Thank you, Tal Schneider, Political Correspondent

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

You are a dedicated reader

We’re really glad you’ve read the X Times of Israel articles over the past month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we don’t have a paywall in place. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers to whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel community.

For just $6 a month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Thank you, David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-holds-joint-air-drills-with-us-simulating-strikes-on-iran-and-proxies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos