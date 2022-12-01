UK plans to loosen ring fencing rules for banks to spark Brexit big bang | financial sector





Ministers are considering deregulation introduced to stabilize the banking system after the credit crunch as part of the government’s plan to deregulate the City of London and spark a second big bang for post-Brexit financial services.

Ring fencing regulations, introduced unilaterally by the UK after the 2008 global financial crisis, require lenders to separate high street businesses from other activities such as investment banking or international businesses.

Subject to the potential changes, the UK’s largest banks such as Barclays and HSBC will still be ring-fenced, while smaller lenders such as TSB and Santander UK may not follow the rules.

Treasury Secretary Andrew Griffith said at the Financial Times Banking Summit.

As of January 2019, UK banks including HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays have more than 25 billion core deposits from retail customers and SMEs, and need to retain more capital to absorb potential future losses from other operations.

The UK government introduced ring fencing requirements to protect retail banks and consumers from possible shocks from other more risky business activities.

The move was designed as a way to avoid another future taxpayer bailout of the banking system, but critics said the requirement to hold capital in a separate part of the bank to cover future losses was hurting smaller lenders.

A review of such government-sponsored ring fencing arrangements earlier this year, chaired by Standard Life’s Keith Skeoch, found that capital rules imposed on high-street banks in the UK did not harm competition, but may require simplification.

A Treasury spokesperson welcomed the Skeoch Review’s recommendation on ring fencing and said it would issue a response later this year.

In this case, the UK was not restricted by EU rules, but ring fencing was one of many bills being considered by ministers who hope to bolster the financial services sector, which has lost free access to EU markets post-Brexit.

Speaking at the FT Summit on Wednesday, Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said he supported evolving regulation suited to the UK market, adding: standard, will also be an important opportunity.

The government has expressed its desire to spark a second big bang for the City of London, repeating a wave of deregulation since 1986 that reshaped the capital’s financial sector into a global hub.

This included forcing regulators to consider the international competitiveness of British banks and finance companies when setting rules in the UK. The FCA president downplayed the risks it could pose to financial stability, as critics spoke of similar goals that were behind the 2008 financial crisis.

Instead, Rathi said the government’s request was a natural move to close post-Brexit trade deals and make financial services firms ready to compete for business abroad.

But the government last week pulled back plans to introduce sweeping powers that would allow the minister to override regulators, including the Bank of England.

The powers would have given the government the power to make, amend or revoke rules on matters the ministers deemed to be of significant public interest, but the Treasury Department said it would no longer proceed with the power to intervene.

Opposition MPs and senior officials, including the Bank of England, have warned that the move would threaten Britain’s and its regulators’ independence and international reputation.

