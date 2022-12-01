



2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, 2022 Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Long Counters (50 yards) Start Times: Preliminaries: 9 a.m. (ET) Finals: 6 p.m. (ET) Psychic Sheets Results in direct

The 2022 US Open Championships begin tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tonight’s session will feature the men’s and women’s 800m freestyle and a single combined round of 800 freestyle relay.

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky highlights the women’s 800m freestyle, as she tops the seed with over 32 seconds. Ledecky is coming off a very successful World Cup, where she broke the world record in the 1500m freestyle and 800m freestyle (SCM).

Emma Weyant is one to watch outside of the fastest inning, as she is listed under a yard time. Weyant’s best time in the event is 8:29.31 from 2019.

On the men’s side, Guilherme Costa of Brazil posted the fastest time at 7:45.48. NC State has three of the top five entrants with Will Gallant, James Plage and Ross Dant.

The combined 800 freestyle relay heat will feature a mix of club and college teams with Tennessee, Washington State and SwimMAC Carolina. Australia’s New South Wales also has a men’s team entered.

TIMED FINAL OF THE WOMEN’S 800 M FREESTYLE

Podium:

Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 8:13.90 Michaela Mattes (SYS) – 8:37.89 Cavan Gormsen (LIAC) – 8:38.15

Unsurprisingly, Katie Ledecky dominated this race from start to finish, stopping the clock at 8:13.90, just short of her own meet record from last year. Although slower overall compared to last year, she exited the first 400 over a second faster, spinning at 4:04.24, but came back much slower at 4:09.66 . Ledecky’s swim marks his 30th fastest performance in the event to date.

Behind Ledecky were 17-year-old Michaela Mattes and Cavan Gormsen, who clocked 8:37.89 and 8:38.15 respectively. Both were about two seconds off their personal best times.

Of the top eight, only Brazil’s Beatriz Dizotti and Caroline Pennington dropped their entry times. Dizotti lost over three seconds to take 4th place with a time of 8:40.10, while Pennington lost just over two seconds to take 6th in 8:41.16.

Emma Weyant won the second heat of lane 1 in a time of 8:41.16, good for 5th place overall. The race marks her first time competing in the event since November 2020 at this meet, where she posted a time of 8:34.93.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE TIMED FINAL World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009) US Record: 7:39.36 – Bobby Finke (2022) US Open Meet Record: 7:47.27 – Chad La Tourette (2009)

Podium:

Guilherme Costa (BRA) – 7:54.10 Alfonso Mestre (FLOR) – 7:54.80 Stephen Steverink (BRA) – 8:01.08

In a much tighter race than the women, Alfonso Mestre and Guilherme Costa swam together the entire race until Costa retired in the final 50 meters to hit the wall at 7:54.10. Costa’s last split on 100 was 57.51, while Mestre closed at 57.99.

Brazil’s Pedro Farias clocked the fourth-fastest time in the event from the second run, hitting the wall at 8:02.12, more than 13 seconds faster than his entry time.

Zane Grothe won the third run with an 8:02.12 to take 5th place, while Ivan Puskovitch won the fourth run to take 7th place overall with an 8:08.19. It wasn’t the best time either, but Puskovitch was only a few tenths off his.

Josh Parent, entered from Florida, lost half a second off his start time to take 9th place in 8:09.41, while Jake Narvid from Tennessee shaved a hundredth off his personal best to complete the top ten .

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL World Record: 7:39.29 – Australia (2022) American Record: 7:40.73 – United States Olympic Team (2021) US Open Record: 8:00, 84 – Longhorn Aquatics (2013) Washington State — 8:25.21

The Tennessee relay ended up scratching at the last minute, leaving Washington State as the only women’s team. The Cougars quartet of Angela Di Palo (2:07.14), Dori Hathazi (2:04.32), Kristen de Goede (2:08.12) and Noelle Harvey (2:05.63) combined for a final time of 8:25.21 .

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY TIMED FINAL World Record: 6:58.55 – USA World Championship Team (2009) American Record: 6:58.55 – USA World Championship Team (2009) US Open meet record: 7:18.82 – Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics (2009) NSW Swimming – 7:22.51 SwimMac Carolina – 7:39.90

The NSW Swim team of James Koch (1:48.61), Gabriel Gorgas (1:51.41), Thomas Hay (1:52.11) and Ryan Wilkes (1:50.38) topped the event with a time of 7:22.51.

The SwimMAC Carolina team of Alex Ayers (1:57.02), Caleb Maldari (1:53.02), Jack Haywood (1:56.46) and Norvin Clontz III (1:53.40) won took second place with a time of 7:39.90.

