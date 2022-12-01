Brexit Added Nearly $6 Billion to UK Food Spending in Two Years, Study Finds | Brexit





Brexit has added nearly $6 billion to UK food costs in the two years to the end of 2021, impacting the poorest households the most, a study has found.

The cost of food imported from the EU has skyrocketed due to additional bureaucracy, adding 210 to the average household food bill over 2020 and 2021, London School of Economics (LSE) researchers have found.

The impact of Brexit on purchases was disproportionately greater as low-income households spent a greater share of their income on food, they said.

The study comes the day after data from the British Retail Consortium trade body revealed that UK food price inflation hit a record high of 12.4 per cent in November as basic prices such as eggs, dairy and coffee rose. .

Researchers at the LSE’s Center for Economic Performance (CEP) studied microdata-tracking trade flows and consumer prices for food in the UK to see Brexit red tape costs being passed on to householders.

Leaving the European Union (EU) found that food prices increased by 3% per year, representing a 6% increase over two years. .

Calculations show that the food market alone costs $5.84 billion, equivalent to 210 per household.

The CEP found that Brexit-induced price increases increased the overall cost of living increase by 1.1% to 52% for the poorest households, compared to the 0.7% increase felt by the top 10% of UK households.

In 2015, ahead of the referendum, 77% of food imports were from the EU.

The report found that after the December 2019 elections, food prices in the EU immediately rose as companies that depended on products and ingredients began immediately passing on the costs of customs officers and other Brexit workers to consumers.

Regulatory costs varied by product. Fresh red meat products have been found to have high non-tariff barrier (NTB) costs due to the paperwork required, whereas vegetables such as onions, carrots and broccoli have near-zero NTB costs.

Researchers found price increases for products with high NTBs, with little or no significant cost for products in the low NTB or 0 NTB categories.

The CEP said the EU single market is not only a profound trade bloc that eliminates tariffs, but also regulatory differences on food standards that allow for frictionless trade between member states, including the UK, before Brexit.

The Lord Frosts Brexit trade agreement, signed at the end of the transition period in December 2020, guarantees that trade with the EU will be tariff-free, but has created trade barriers in the form of tariffs on agri-food, original paperwork rules and regulatory standards checks.

In leaving the EU, the UK traded deep trade ties with few barriers for trade ties that required extensive verification, forms and steps before goods could cross borders. Businesses faced higher costs and passed most of these costs on to consumers, said Richard Davies, a professor at the University of Bristol and co-author of the report.

He said the increase in non-tariff barriers (NTBs) to trade with the EU contributed to Britain’s 11 per cent inflation, the highest in 40 years.

One benefit of Brexit is that domestic food producers now face less competition from European imports, the report noted.

But it added: the profits of domestic enterprises are more than 1 billion more than the losses of domestic consumers. Also unlike regular tariffs, NTBs do not generate revenue for the government.

Nikhil Datta, assistant professor of economics at Warwick University and co-author of the study, said: It is the equivalent of tariffs for policymakers interested in lower consumer prices.

