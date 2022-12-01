ICE released names of 6,252 immigrants seeking protection





On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally published on its website the names, dates of birth, nationalities and places of detention of more than 6,000 immigrants who claimed to be fleeing torture and persecution.

The unprecedented data dump could expose the immigrants, all of whom are currently being held by ICE, to retaliation from the individuals, gangs and governments they fled, lawyers for the people who asked protection in the United States. The personal information of people seeking asylum and other protections is meant to be kept confidential; federal regulations generally prohibit its disclosure without the approval of senior Department of Homeland Security officials.

The agency is investigating the incident and will notify affected immigrants of the release of their information. The agency said it will not deport immigrants whose information was released in error until it is determined whether the disclosure affects their case.

The government will notify people who uploaded the information that they should delete it.

ICE officials are concerned about the release of the data which included information on migrants who sought to avoid deportation to countries such as Iran, Russia and China and focus on resolving the issue quickly , said an agency official.

The agency mistakenly released the data, which included immigrants’ names, case status, detention locations and other information, during a routine update of its website.

Immigrant advocacy group Human Rights First notified ICE officials of the data breach on Monday and soon after the agency took steps to remove the data from its website. The file appeared on a page where ICE regularly publishes detention statistics.

The information was posted for five hours and officials quickly worked to remove it after being told it had been posted.

Although unintentional, this release of information is a violation of policy and the agency is investigating the incident and taking any necessary corrective action, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

The disclosure is embarrassing and potentially dangerous for those affected, another DHS official told The Times.

Many immigrants fear that gangs, governments or individuals back home will find out that they have sought protection in the United States. Asylum seekers regularly ask their immigration lawyers whether their home country will be notified of their claims. In one case documented by Human Rights Watch, a Cameroonian deported by the United States to his country of origin was summoned to court on his return for having, in the United States, disseminated false news… claiming to be a victim abuses by the Cameroonian government.

Anwen Hughes, a lawyer at Human Rights First, said she had a recurring nightmare about leaving a bag full of customer information on the Tube.

She never did. But the fact that the possibility haunts her dreams gives an indication of the seriousness of posting personal information about immigrants on the internet, she said. She hoped the error would serve as a reminder to the government to be especially careful with such data.

Refugees’ willingness to trust the U.S. government with their information hinges on reliable competence as well as a general intent to obey the law, she said.

Diana Rashid, attorney-manager of the National Immigrant Justice Center, found the name of one of her organization’s clients, a Mexican woman, on the list.

We are deeply concerned for the safety of our customers after ICE publicly shared this highly sensitive information about her and thousands of others like her, she said. She is asking for protection from deportation because she fears being persecuted if she is sent back to her country of origin. Revealing this information makes her more vulnerable to the persecution and abuse she fears if she is deported.

Leaking the information put lives at risk, said Heidi Altman, director of policy at the National Immigrant Justice Center, an immigrant advocacy organization.

The U.S. government has a critical obligation to keep the names and information of asylum seekers confidential so that they do not suffer retaliation or other harm from governments or individuals from whose persecution they have fled. Altman said. The release of confidential data by ICE is illegal and ethically unreasonable, a mistake that must never be repeated.

Blaine Bookey, legal director of the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies at UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, said she is aware of cases in which detained immigrants have been threatened when information about their status comes to light. become public.

Any breach of information on asylum seekers in such a public way could literally have deadly consequences and the government must take every precaution to protect their safety, she said.

The agency has made other high-profile mistakes over the years, including accidentally arresting US citizens.

This episode adds to ICE’s well-documented history of dysfunction and internal accountability lapses, said Nate Wessler, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who specializes in privacy issues.

The agency has come under heavy criticism over the years at one point it was the least popular federal agency but tried to change its practices under the Biden administration. Under Biden, ICE has limited arrests of pregnant women and expanded sensitive areas such as playgrounds where arrests are generally prohibited.

The agency said the data was released as of 6:45 a.m. Pacific Monday and included the names and information of 6,252 immigrants seeking protection. Just before 11 a.m., Human Rights First notified the agency of the violation. ICE will notify affected immigrant attorneys or the immigrants themselves of the disclosure.

This will allow non-citizens or their attorneys to determine whether the disclosure may affect the merits of their claim for protection, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency is also monitoring the internet for possible retransmission of data, a spokesperson said.

