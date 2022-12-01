UK sanctions Russian officials behind conscription, mobilization and criminal mercenaries





The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and the officials behind the forced mobilization of Russian citizens have sanctioned the head of the Russian prison, Arkady Gostev. Over 120 Organizations Response to Putin’s War in Ukraine

The Foreign Minister today (Wednesday, November 30) announced a new package of 22 sanctions targeting officials who facilitated and enforced civil recruitment to fight Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

This includes Deputy Prime Minister Denis Valentinovich Manturov, who oversees the Russian arms industry and is responsible for mobilized army equipment.

Ten governors and local leaders were also sanctioned. It includes the heads of Dagestan, Ingushetia and Kalmykia, the poorest minority republics of Russia with a significant number of conscripts. In July, Britain sanctioned 29 regional governors who provided financial support to the Russian government in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The Russian regime’s decision to partially mobilize Russian citizens was a desperate attempt to overwhelm the brave Ukrainians defending their territory. Failed.

Today, we send thousands of Russian citizens to Putin’s illegal and hateful war, sanctioning the individual who carried out this conscription.

Britain will continue to use sanctions and military aid to support Ukraine in defending its independence.

Arkady Gostev, head of the prisons of the Russian Federation, and Dmitry Bezrukikh, head of the Federal Penal Service for the Rostov Region, were also sanctioned.

Bezrukikh and Gostev reportedly worked closely with Putin’s ally and head of the Wagner group, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, to fill the ranks of a mercenary gang supporting Russian forces in Ukraine.

They recruited criminals, including murderers and sex offenders, in exchange for a pardon from President Putin, calling the Bezrukikh region a Wagner Group recruiting hub.

The heads of the Central Election Commission Ela Pamfilova and the head of the Rostov Regional Election Commission Andrei Burov, who were responsible for organizing fake referendums in Ukraine’s four temporarily occupied regions, were also sanctioned today. Pamfilova subsequently actively supported Russia’s forced mobilization.

Britain continued to support Ukraine by providing critical military equipment and implementing targeted sanctions to undermine the Russian war machine.

Britain most recently pledged more than 2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including a package that included 25 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones.

British sanctions are also significantly affecting Russia’s ability to maintain its war machine. Technology imports necessitated the mobilization of Soviet-era tanks and the use of semiconductors from kitchen appliances to replenish equipment. Recently, the Defense Intelligence Agency showed that Russia may remove nuclear warheads from its aging cruise missiles and use them in Ukraine in a desperate attempt to sustain strikes.

Freeze background assets

An asset freeze prevents UK citizens or any business in the UK from trading in funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons on and within the UK’s territorial waters and to all UK nationals anywhere in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of designated persons.

Travel prohibited

No travel means that the designated person must be denied leave to enter or stay in the UK if he or she is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

transport sanctions

Recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the government the power to remove aircraft of designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft registry, even if no sanctioned person is on board. do. Russian ships are also banned from British ports.

