Epstein Estate agrees to pay over $105m to US Virgin Islands





The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay what could amount to more than $105 million to the US Virgin Islands to settle allegations that the disgraced financier used the territory for his decades-long sex trafficking operation under pretense of running a financial advisory firm.

The settlement, approved on Wednesday, caps a nearly three-year-old lawsuit brought by the office of Denise N. George, attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After a year of negotiations, Mr. Epstein’s estate agreed to pay back in cash more than $80 million in tax benefits that one of his companies had received from the Virgin Islands. The settlement will also allow the government to obtain around half of the proceeds from the planned sale of estates on Little Saint James, the remote private island where Mr Epstein had resided. The sale could bring in around $55 million.

Ms George, whose office filed a civil racketeering suit against Mr Epstein’s estate in January 2020, had argued that the US territory had been tricked into providing lucrative tax benefits to Mr Epsteins Southern Trust Company. This allowed Mr Epstein to use his island residence as a venue to sexually abuse young women and fund his lavish lifestyle, Ms George argued.

At the very beginning of the case, I was very honored to have met three very brave young women who were trafficked and sexually exploited on Little St. James, Ms George said in a statement. Our work has been inspired, humbled and fortified by the strength and courage of all who survived Epstein’s abuse.

Neither the estate nor Mr. Epsteins, two longtime business advisers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, have admitted wrongdoing in the settlement.

The co-executors ultimately concluded the settlement was in the best interests of the estate, including its creditors and plaintiffs, to avoid the time, expense and uncertainty inherent in prolonged litigation, estate attorney Daniel Weiner said. , in an email.

Negotiations have been complicated by the fact that Mr Epstein’s $600 million estate had only $22 million left at the end of June after paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to victims, lawyers and the Internal Revenue Service. Much of the remaining assets of $159 million are locked up in investments. The estate will have up to a year to find the necessary cash to meet its terms of settlement.

The settlement closes yet another chapter in the long and sordid scandal of the secretive financier, who has managed to forge close associations with a long list of wealthy men, politicians and celebrities despite whispers and allegations that he abused sexually of adolescent girls and young women.

Mr Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 in Florida to two counts of soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl, died of an apparent suicide in August 2019 while in federal custody for a new round of sexual exploitation charges.

Last December, Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Mr Epstein’s longtime associates and a former girlfriend, was convicted in federal court in Manhattan of helping him traffic and sexually abuse young women and girls. teenage girls. Ms Maxwell, a former socialite, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Federal authorities have not charged anyone else in connection with Mr. Epstein’s activities, which allegedly occurred at his residences in the Virgin Islands, Manhattan, New Mexico and Palm Beach, Florida, documents show. legal proceedings and prosecutions.

Mr. Epstein’s estate has agreed to provide Ms. George’s office with documents to help with further investigations. During the litigation, Ms George, working with lawyers for Motley Rice, served subpoenas on the banks who worked with Mr Epstein and some of the wealthy men who did business with him, including Wall Street billionaire Leon Black .

Mr. Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, and a friend of Mr. Epsteins, had paid at least $158 million to Southern Trust for financial and tax advice. Mr. Black accounted for almost 80% of the revenue of Southern Trust, which Mr. Epstein had told Virgin Island officials was developing sophisticated algorithms to mine financial and DNA databases.

On Monday, Mr Black was sued by Cherie Pierson, who claimed he raped her while receiving a massage at Mr Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2002. His lawsuit, filed in New York State Court York, said Mr. Epstein helped organize the meeting. with Mr. Black.

According to the lawsuit, Mr Epstein told Ms Pierson, who was a single mother, that he was going to introduce her to a very powerful and wealthy man who might be able to provide financial assistance.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Mr Black, said in a statement that the allegation was categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money from Mr Black.

One of the aims of Ms Georges’ litigation was to ensure that Mr Epstein’s victims were properly compensated. A restitution fund created by the estate and approved by his office has paid out more than $129 million to more than 125 victims. The estate separately paid around $30 million to several other victims.

As settlement talks dragged on this year, the estate put Little Saint James and another island owned by Mr Epstein, Great Saint James, up for sale. The asking price for each island is $55 million.

Under the terms of the settlement, half of the proceeds from the sale of Little Saint James will go into a government-administered trust that will provide counseling and other social services to victims of sexual abuse in the US Virgin Islands.

