Former vaccine chief warns of UK’s pandemic preparedness | health policy





The UK is not in a much better position to deal with the new pandemic, the former vaccine task force chief said as leading public health experts suggested Covid infections could rise again.

Dame Kate Bingham, managing partner at life sciences venture capital firm SV Health Investors, led the UK’s vaccine task force from May to December 2020. The potential Covid jab is a move credited with leading the UK towards early deployment of vaccines during the pandemic.

But speaking at a joint meeting of the Commons Health and Social Services Commission and the Science and Technology Commission on lessons learned during the pandemic, Bingham said many of the initiatives set out by the task force had been dismantled, but provided key recommendations. He took no action.

First of all, I thought it was the lack of experience of the officials because there are not many people in Whitehall who understand everything about vaccines, relationships with the industry, etc. But in reality, I’m starting to think that this is a deliberate government policy. She said she would decide whether or not to invest to support the sector.

Among her concerns, Bingham cited the failure to build large-scale antibody manufacturing capacity in the UK and the proposed termination of the NHS Covid Vaccine Research Registry, which could indicate that the public is willing to participate in clinical trials for a Covid vaccine.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research’s decision to close the registry was eventually overturned after intervention by Robert Jenrick, then Secretary of Health.

“I’m baffled by the decisions that are being made,” she said.

Bingham also raised concerns about the time it would take to secure a deal with Moderna, a US-based company producing an mRNA Covid vaccine, to create a research and development and manufacturing facility in the UK. As of now, only consensus has been reached in principle, known as the Terminology Chapter.

Goodness added that he was aware that going from a term of office to a binding contract would take less than six months, and he also had doubts about the UK’s progress in preparing for the pandemic. I don’t think we’re in a much better position to deal with a new pandemic. I think slightly better.

Sir John Bell, a professor at Oxford University’s School of Medicine and an early member of the government’s vaccine task force, raised concerns.

I have seen an absolutely dramatic return to what existed before the pandemic, he said. During the pandemic, we have had an amazing environment to test and evaluate vaccines, drugs, tests and more. It was the best in the world. And now our clinical research environment is actually far worse than it ever was in my vivid memory.

A key challenge, Bingham said, is the lack of expert leaders to coordinate activities ranging from vaccine innovation to understanding new strains and potential pandemic viruses. All of that is gone, she said. There may be a secret that someone out there is doing it, but as far as I know…

However, Dr Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has taken on the role of the Vaccines Task Force in supplying vaccines, said it is continuing the work of the latter by establishing a Center for Vaccine Development and Evaluation. in recent movement.

Harries said of Bingham that she may not see everything that happens.

Minister for Primary Care and Public Health Neil O’Brien also responded to criticism of the time it took to finalize the Moderna deal, stressing that it did not involve a single product purchase.

We have clearly stated that we have agreed that construction of this facility will begin next year and we have agreed that vaccine manufacturing in the UK will begin in 2025. However, he added: It’s an inherently complicated negotiation because we buy very flexible tools.

Harries said data tentatively suggested that there was an increase in COVID-19 in the UK, driven by strains in the BQ family, but the focus was on preventing serious illness. We’re not trying to stop total contagion. We are trying to manage the disease like any other respiratory infection, she said.

Bell agreed. I think we should get annual shots. It should be in booster form, especially for the elderly with under-functioning immune systems, and to make the rest of the population aware of the freaky head cold. Or odd episodes of flu-like illness in the future.

