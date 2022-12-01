Deloitte purges British executives





Each month, Accountancy Age provides comprehensive updates on key staffing moves and promotions among the top 100 companies in the UK accounting market.

At Novemebr we cover another busy month in the industry mid-market, with a major UK leadership purge at Big Four company Deloitte.

big 4

(November 3) Deloitte announced a major leadership shake-up, laying off half of its UK management team. According to the Big Four company, the purge was carried out after CEO Richard Houston was reappointed to lead the company for another five years.

Among those ousted from the leadership team are UK Managing Partner Stephen Griggs, Financial Services Management Partner Richard Bell, Customer and Industry Management Partner Pauline Biddle, Consulting Management Partner Anne-Marie Malley and Risk Advisory Management Partner Andy Morris.

(November 14) EY announced the appointment of four new partners to the private sector: Carol Hipwell, Lucy Townsend, Mike Reade and Steve Butler. The move demonstrates EY’s commitment to investing in and nurturing top talent, the company said.

(November 17th) KPMG has hired two new hires from the Special Situations and Turnaround Team. Sharon Taylor and Lloyd Williams, both appointed Executive Directors, joined the firm amid a surge in demand in the transaction advisory sector.

middle market

(November 1st) Azets announced two new hires in the Restructuring and Insolvency (R&I) division. Andy Davis has been appointed Director of Strategic Advisory and Rob Young has joined as Director of R&I.

(November 3) Crowe has appointed Martin Chapman as the firm’s forensic services practice partner. Chapman’s arrival is part of the Crowes’ increased forensic accounting drive in the Midlands region.

(November 8) Kinglsey Napley LLP launched a new land real estate practice with the appointment of partner Charles Richardson to lead the services. Richardson joined from Hunters Law LLP.

(November 15) Cooper Parry acquired Timothy Mahapatra as Senior Advisor after receiving a significant investment from Waterland Private Equity. Mahapatra brings experience at various senior partner levels, drawing on her previous experience as Deloitte’s Global Managing Director.

(November 17) Cowgills promoted James Kennedy to Partner. James, who joined the firm four years ago from Clearwater International, a Deloitte qualification, is now the sixth partner on the Transaction Advisory team.

(November 22) Mazars has appointed Andrew Jones as a partner on the audit team. A financial services professional, Jones joined Mazars from KPMG and has over 20 years of financial services experience.

(November 23) Sedulo has appointed Sarah Richards as its new Group Tax Officer. Richards brings a variety of high-level experiences to her new role, including her stints at Deloitte and EY.

(24 November) Kroll has expanded its UK restructuring advisory practice by appointing two managing directors, Sarah Rayment and Annika Kisby. Rayment joined the firm from BDO and Kisby from real estate consulting firm Allsop.

regulators and trade bodies

(November 11) Joseph Owolabi has been appointed Global President of ACCA. Owolabi brings diverse entrepreneurial and accounting experience, including positions at Deloitte, EY and PwC.

