Robert Kiyosaki Warns Economy Is Biggest Bubble In History, Urges Investors To Ditch Paper Assets He Likes These 3 Real Assets Instead





God have mercy on us all: Robert Kiyosaki warns economy is biggest bubble in history, urges investors to get rid of paper assets, he loves these 3 real assets instead

2022 has been tough for most investors. Stocks have plunged, bonds have fallen, and even broader benchmark ETFs are deep in the red.

But the worst could be yet to come according to Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki.

I believe the economy is the biggest bubble in the history of the world, he said in a tweet. God has mercy on all of us.

Since many financial assets have become cheaper in this market downturn, it may seem tempting to buy the dip. But that’s not what Kiyosaki does.

Many of you know that I do not invest in stocks, bonds, ETS or MFs. Please don’t listen to what I say next: I would exit paper assets, he said, adding that the global economy is not a market.

Instead, Kiyosaki likes three real assets to protect himself. Here is an overview of each of them.

Don’t miss Gold and silver

Precious metals, especially gold and silver, have been a popular hedge against inflation and uncertainty. They cannot be printed from scratch like fiat currency and their value is largely unaffected by economic events around the world.

Kiyosaki has long been a fan of gold, first buying the yellow metal in 1972.

I don’t buy gold because I like gold, I buy gold because I don’t trust the Fed, he said in an interview last year.

Kiyosaki also loves money. In fact, he recently tweeted the best silver investment in October 2022 and everyone can afford $20 in silver.

Certainly, precious metals are not immune to the sell-off that has occurred this year. The price of gold has actually fallen around 4% in 2022, while silver has fallen almost 9%.

Although there are many ways to gain exposure to gold and silver, Kiyosaki simply prefers to buy the metal directly. Earlier this year, he tweeted that he only wanted real gold or silver coins and not ETFs.

The author also called silver a bargain recently. So it might be time to visit your local bullion store.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin investors have learned the hard way how volatile it can be.

Last November, bitcoin hit a high of $68,990. Today it is hovering around $16,400.

But Kiyosaki doesn’t seem bothered by the downturn in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin? CONCERNED? No, he wrote in a tweet earlier this month. I am a bitcoin investor as I am an investor in physical gold, silver and real estate.

In fact, he sees the crypto chaos as an opportunity.

When BITCOIN reaches a new low, $10,000 to $12,000? I’m going to get excited, not worry.

Kiyosaki believes in bitcoin for the same reason he loves precious metals: a distrust of our fiat money system and the government.

I bet against the Fed, the Treasury, Biden and bet on [gold], [silver]& Bitcoin, he explains.

Nowadays it is very easy to mine bitcoin: you can buy bitcoin directly. Just be aware that many exchanges charge up to 4% commission fees just for buying and selling cryptos. So look for investing apps that charge low or even zero commissions.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/god-mercy-us-robert-kiyosaki-230000021.html

