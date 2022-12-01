UK house prices fall at fastest pace since June 2020





According to mortgage provider Nationwide, UK house prices fell at the fastest rate since the financial crisis in November outside of the spring 2020 lockdown period.

Home prices fell 1.4% between October and November, the biggest drop since they were in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown more than two years ago, following a 0.9% drop last month. Excluding the pandemic, it was the biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Annual inflation slowed to 4.4% in November from 7.2% in October. Both figures were below the 0.3% monthly decline and 5.8% annual growth rate of economists polled by Reuters.

Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner said the decline mirrored the fallout from the government’s disastrous mini-budget announced in September for the housing market.

He added that although financial market conditions had stabilized, interest rates on new home loans remained high and the market had lost significant momentum.

According to Nationwide, the median house price in the UK has fallen to 263,788 from an August peak of 273,751.

Mortgage rates reflect medium-term policy rate expectations, which have soared after former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwartenng’s financial statements included $45 billion of unpaid tax relief.

Market expectations for interest rates at the Bank of England through the summer of 2023 jumped from 4.6% in mid-September to 6% after the announcement of the Prime Minister on 23 September.

These expectations are now back to pre-mini-budget levels, but still well above the 2.7% priced in July, which reflects a more aggressive stance from the BoE as it reacts to the fastest inflation rate in 40 years.

Rising mortgage rates come at a time when rising costs of goods and services are taking a toll on household finances, making it more difficult for households to afford to purchase real estate.

Separate data from the BoE on Tuesday showed mortgage approvals fell to their lowest level since June 2020. At the same time, the average new mortgage rate rose to 3.09%, the highest since 2014.

Gardner said the housing market is likely to remain subdued in the coming months as high inflation and the economy slide into a recession.

Gabriella Dickens, chief UK economist at the consulting firm Pantheon Macro Economics, expects house prices to fall by around 8 per cent from peak to trough, reversing about a third of the gains since the start of the pandemic. said it would

That’s because, in addition to rising interest rates, households’ disposable income is likely to fall by about 2% over the next year as government support for energy bills shrinks and unemployment begins to rise.

Andrew Wishart, senior real estate economist at Capital Economics, said mortgage rates would need to fall significantly and house prices to fall 12 per cent for the housing market downturn to bottom out because the cost of buying a home is so high.

He added that this is unlikely to happen before 2024.

