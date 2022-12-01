Russia’s Assault on Ukraine Reveals the Shortcomings of the United States and Its Allies in Preparing for Great Power War





Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February was aimed at securing Moscow’s political control over its democratizing neighbor and undermining NATO and the European Union. It was clear from the first weeks of the campaign that the result was exactly the opposite: the extraordinary Russian offensive served as a necessary wake-up call for the United States and the West to prepare for the horrific necessities of this new era. competition between great powers. The conflict illustrates that while the United States has tried for years to move away from its decades-long focus on irregular warfare in the Middle East and South Asia, it has done far too little to prepare for the challenges posed by Putin’s eight-year war on Ukraine and by a decade of Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy.

Ukraine’s heroic resistance to Russia’s invasion provided the West with an invaluable opportunity to rectify this failure. As Ukrainian forces blunted early advances by Russian forces, the United States and Europe began to recognize the urgency to act. strengthen their military defenses near the Russian borders and prepare the ground to strengthen NATO by adding Finland and Sweden as new members. For the first time in decades, they have begun to understand that the Alliance does not have years to study and debate a new strategy, but must act now to implement changes that will ensure safety and security. of each member. The geopolitical realignment and strategic direction that has emerged is significant and well understood.

The implications of the war in Ukraine for the posture of Western forces and preparations for future war between great powers are less well understood. Certainly, the major invasion of Ukraine by Moscow is the first open war of that time. And like the Spanish Civil War, it may prove to be a testing ground of operations and tactics for future conflicts. What have the United States and its allies learned from the fighting so far?

It is not Russian forces forging new ways to fight that will shape the future of warfare. Russia has failed to carry out planned multi-domain operations integrating air, land, sea, space and cyber operations that U.S. defense strategy until recent years saw as the threat to U.S. military modernization . Russia failed to even implement basic forms of combined arms warfare, such as the use of dismounted infantry to support tank units. Russia’s vast overshoot in artillery and armor thus failed to provide a decisive advantage when used ineffectively by incompetent military leaders in an ill-conceived campaign.

But the sheer rate of munitions used by both sides is staggering and points to a critical gap in the preparedness of the United States and its allies for future great power conflict. Russian forces retreated to mass artillery barrages and World War I-style trench warfare, coupled with missile bombardment of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. During a period of fierce fighting last summer, the New York Times reports, the Russians were firing 40,000 to 50,000 rounds a day. The United States and NATO provide substantial amounts of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, but struggle with scale issues. The United States produces only 15,000 artillery shells per month while Ukraine at the time used up to 7,000 per day, according to the New York Times.

Defense Industry Readiness

The Biden administration and other governments are learning the hard way that their defense industries are not ready to deliver the necessary weapons to Ukraine at the required speed. This makes it more difficult for Ukraine to adequately defend its position when Russian forces are massed as they were in Donbass in the spring — and now continue its counter-offensives; the gap also creates a growing risk for the United States and its allies in other theaters where existing backlogs of arms deliveries are further prolonged.

Closing this capability gap is critical to the Americas’ ability to prevent future large-scale conflicts by denying potential adversaries advantages that could inspire them to step up – or fight and win if deterrence fails. The current shortage of equipment is not unique to the Ukrainian situation. The United States already has a multi-year backlog from allies for American Patriot missile systems due to limitations in raw materials and industrial production capacity. The speed of the war in Ukraine shows that the United States needs larger stocks to be able to pivot quickly. This also indicates the interest in accelerating American production times to equip American allies with systems interoperable with its own before the start of the next conflict.

American adversaries are learning similar lessons. Putin is rushing to generate new industrial capacity to replenish Russian missile stocks. But Western sanctions and especially export controls hamper his efforts, and he is reduced to procuring ballistic missiles and drones from Iran and artillery shells and possibly rockets from North Korea. China’s Xi Jinping will also learn from Ukraine as he prepares for a possible military operation to seize Taiwan.

Ukraine’s wise use of old weapon systems demonstrates what can be achieved with relatively small defense assistance contributions. Ukraine used a limited number of US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to cripple Russian operations by eliminating Russian supply depots, degrading Russian capabilities behind the lines of front and disrupting Russian supply lines. HIMARS is decades-old military technology. Their limited introduction to the Ukrainian battlefield helped halt Russia’s momentum and create an opportunity for Ukraine to go on the counteroffensive. Ukraine’s innovative use of HIMARS has also provided lessons for the US military and made these weapons an attractive acquisition for other nations.

To its credit, as The New York Times, Reuters and other news outlets have reported, the Department of Defense has been in talks with US defense industries about increased production and has make some progress. HIMARS production lines have increased after being idle for many years. Moscow’s devastating attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure underscore the need for faster production of Patriot air defense systems, which some US allies have long awaited. These attacks suggest a need for air defense not only to protect military assets, but also to protect essential civilian services.

A need for strong leadership in the White House

However, more urgency is needed. Parties appear to have been divided, as defense contractors requested guarantees for multi-year orders that the administration was reluctant to provide. And given the vital need to maintain the flow of ammunition to Ukraine and increase the supply of weapons to NATO allies, strong leadership from the White House is needed to reach an agreement. The United States is also at greater risk in other theaters, including Taiwan, where the backlog of delayed US arms deliveries is believed to be more than $18 billion at a time when deterring China requires giving back. the prospect of an attack on Taiwan so risky that Xi Jinping chooses not to launch an invasion. Closing the US output gap quickly is therefore of urgent global strategic importance.

Effective and innovative integration of Ukrainian technologies on the battlefield will further shape the future of the conflict. The vastly outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces win in part because they adapt faster and more effectively than Russian forces. This includes tactical adaptation that eludes the cumbersome and poorly led Russian military, with Ukrainian tactical leaders exploiting short windows of opportunity to devastating effect. But Ukrainian forces have also shown a remarkable degree of innovation on the battlefield. For example, Ukraine’s use of fast boats and missiles to eliminate Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in port was a landmark success that will hold many lessons for current and future conflicts.

Of course, American policy should aim to make this the first and only war in the era of great power competition. The way to achieve this is to give Ukraine the means to win this war. The support provided by the United States and its allies and partners has enabled Ukraine to halt the Russian offensive and retake more than 50% of the territory Moscow has seized since February. However, Putin maintains control over economically vital ground without which the Ukrainian state remains paralyzed. The United States and its allies must send Ukraine the most advanced weapon systems such as missiles and artillery with a longer range of up to 300 kilometers (185 miles) and modern tanks – in order to dislodge the Russian forces and bring this conflict to an early conclusion. .

By acting now to increase support for Ukraine and address vulnerabilities in the U.S. industrial base, the United States would do more than secure a victory in Ukraine. This would deal a decisive blow to Putin’s aggressive foreign policy and send a strong warning to Beijing. Perhaps more importantly, it would strengthen the network of alliances and partners that is essential to averting the next full-scale conflict.

IMAGE: A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is pictured during the Namejs 2022 military exercise on September 26, 2022 in Skede, Latvia. (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

