Macron calls US subsidies ‘super aggressive’ towards French companies





French President Emmanuel Macron addressed U.S. lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back against new U.S. subsidies that are irritating European leaders, according to an attendee at a closed-door meeting.

Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017, before which French officials said he would confront President Joe Biden over the subsidies contained in the law on the inflation reduction (IRA).

Biden and Macron, joined by their wives Jill and Brigitte, took the opportunity to reunite ahead of their official talks on Thursday. They rode in the US presidential motorcade a short distance from the White House to historic Georgetown and dined at Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant.

In a meeting with U.S. lawmakers at the Library of Congress, Macron said the Cut Inflation Act was “super aggressive” toward European businesses, a participant told Reuters. The participant requested anonymity to discuss a private portion of the meeting.

Macron’s office declined to confirm the comment, which was first reported by Agence France-Presse.

01:47

European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Biden in August, which offers massive subsidies for US-made products, which they say unfairly disadvantages non-US companies and would deal a heavy blow to their economies while as Europe deals with the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European businesses as well as benefits for EU energy security”, when asked about the European concerns.

The IRA contains provisions that will contribute to the growth of the clean energy sector globally, she added.

In introductory remarks at the Library of Congress in the presence of reporters, Macron said France and the United States should join forces to reform the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank so that their funds can be directed to affected countries. by climate change.

00:33 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington, United States, November 30, 2022. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

After Republicans won the House of Representatives in this month’s midterm elections, Macron’s efforts to reach out to both parties was an acknowledgment that he must look beyond Biden, a Democrat , to advance cooperation with Washington, a French official said.

Macron is the first foreign leader to receive a state dinner at the Biden White House, a sign of his importance to Washington despite some differences with the Biden administration. Thursday’s official dinner will feature music by Jon Batiste, Napa Valley chardonnay and cheddar cheese from a family creamery in Sheboygan, Wis., according to details provided by first lady Jill’s office. Biden.

“Rogue States in Space”

Earlier, Macron visited NASA headquarters with Vice President Kamala Harris, and said US-France cooperation was important to counter the risk of conflict in space. The two announced new US-French space cooperation at a meeting in Paris a year ago.

Macron said space represents “a new place of conflict” and that it was important for France and the United States to work together to establish rules and standards because they share a commitment to science as well. than democratic values.

“We also have crazy players in space, and we have rogue states there and we have new hybrid attacks,” Macrons said, speaking in English.

France has joined the United States and several other countries in ruling out tests of destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles after Russia struck one of its own satellites in orbit last year, creating debris and arousing the contempt of the United States and its allies.

The United States, which last demonstrated such a missile in 2008, first announced its test ban in April.

Macron’s visit came as NATO ministers met in Bucharest and pledged additional aid to Ukraine to help counter Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure as winter bites.

The alliance, of which the United States and France are founding members, was also discussing how to address challenges posed by China’s military buildup and cooperation with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. . for NATO.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a conference call that China would be at the top of the agenda during Macron’s visit “due to the global influence that China is trying to exude and demonstrate and because of the security challenges that China continues to pose, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.”

(Reuters)

