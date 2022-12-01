UK Suspends Funding For Now For Future Type 32 Frigate And Multirole Support Ships





Updated on 1 December 2022 at 8:21 am EST with comments from the Royal Navy.

BELFAST The British Royal Navy Command has officially withdrawn plans to finance and develop equipment after determining that it cannot afford the initial Type 32 Frigates and Multirole Support Ships (MRSS), a National Audit Office report said, at least for now.

The decision was made in July 2022, but only made public on Tuesday when the Watch Dogs Defense Equipment Plan 2022-2032 document was released. The annual report reviews the MoD’s long-term financial plans by examining procurement, infrastructure and operating costs in a manner similar to that of the US Government Accountability Office.

The report warned the Royal Navy that the decision to end funding for the Type 32 would fix a cost profile much higher than originally planned. The language implied that funding had been deferred and that the program had not been completely scrapped, an idea later confirmed by the Royal Navy, saying the service had no plans to withdraw from the Type 32 or MRSS projects.

“We continue to benefit from the government’s massive investment in shipbuilding,” a Royal Navy spokesperson said in a Dec. 1 statement to Breaking Defense. Both the multipurpose support ship and the Type 32 remain integral parts of the fleet of the future, and we are working on it. Both projects are affordable and can provide the ships the Navy and Marine Corps need.

The next-generation Type 32, first mentioned by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020, was described in Britain’s latest defense review as a new class of surface craft designed to protect territorial waters and provide continuity when deployed overseas for the next decade.

According to a statement to Parliament from UK Defense Procurement Minister Alec Shelbrooke on 17 October, the concept phase of the program began in September 2022 before the Ministry of Defense could provide an overview business case. The overview business case usually deals with approvals for cost, production and delivery schedules, but it’s unclear how it’s faltering in the face of deferred financing.

BAE Systems has already pitched the Adaptable Strike Frigate concept in a bid to secure a contract to produce the Type 32. The manufacturer’s company documents state that the concept includes a modular system with a systems approach that allows the frigate to be cost-effectively reconfigured for a wide range of tasks.

In addition to the Type 32 issue, the delay in MRSS funding could further limit future operations as those ships are lined up to support shore attack campaigns from the early 2030s.

Support equipment for the Mine Hunting Capability Block 1 and 2 programs was also not funded by the MoD, but NAO did not provide an explanation for the decision.

Likewise, funding for future Type 83 destroyers to replace Type 45 ships was not included in British equipment plans.

However, NAO points out that replacement funds are unlikely to be needed before 2032, as older destroyers are scheduled to be replaced between 2035 and 2038.

With respect to land-based procurement, funding has been approved for 1,016 Boxer vehicles out of a total requirement of 1,305, 61 of 75 M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and 8 of 10 recovery vehicles have been approved.

No further A400M aircraft will be procured for the time being after the Air Force Command has assessed that such an option is unaffordable. The Royal Air Force will instead focus on improving the availability of military transport aircraft.

suggestion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2022/11/uk-drops-funding-of-future-type-32-frigate-and-multirole-support-ships-for-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos