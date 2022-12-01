US House of Representatives Approves Bill to Block Railroad Strike and Impose Paid Sick Leave | House of Representatives





The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a bill to block a potentially crippling U.S. railroad strike, but also impose paid sick leave on workers.

In the US Senate, Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who caucus with Democrats, has announced he will oppose Joe Bidens’ fast-track proposal that Congress impose an industrial settlement, until he can get a roll-call vote on the amendment that would guarantee seven paid sick days for railway workers.

The House voted 290 to 137 to impose a tentative contract agreement that was reached in September, but which four key unions refused to join, on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers.

The US president, who has built a pro-Labour reputation and gotten at loggerheads with unions after calling on Congress to avert a strike, warned of the catastrophic impact of a government shutdown. rail that could begin as early as Dec. 9 and cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion a day by some estimates, with chaos hitting freight and passenger traffic.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated they would try to pass a bill to impose the settlement, though they expressed reluctance.

Workers expressed dismay at the position of Biden and his administration.

The House on Wednesday passed the bill to block the strike and separately voted 221 to 207 to grant seven days of paid sick leave to railroad workers, a plan that faces an uncertain fate in the Senate equally divided. Democrats and some Republicans have expressed outrage over the lack of paid short-term sick leave for railroad workers.

We know there’s still a long way to go for rail workers, Pelosi said ahead of the votes. No one should risk losing their job by staying home when sick, needing to see a doctor or undergoing life-saving surgery.

A railroad strike could freeze nearly 30% of U.S. freight shipments by weight, fuel already rising inflation, lead to widespread job losses, and tie up millions of Amtrak long-distance and commuter rail service passengers.

After the vote, Biden called on the Senate to act urgently.

Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, the railroads will begin stopping the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as early as this weekend, he said in a communicated.

When asked if Biden supports the separate House measure requiring sick leave, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president broadly supports paid sick leave for all. the Americans, but that he did not support any bill or amendment that would delay obtaining this leave. invoice to his office.

Railroads and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce oppose changes to the contractual agreement that was reached in September largely on the recommendations of a Biden-appointed emergency board.

The influential business lobby group said sick leave, if passed and enacted, would force a unilateral and unworkable change to a labor agreement.

Biden on Monday welcomed the proposed contract that includes a compound salary increase of 24% over five years and five annual lump sum payments of $1,000, and had asked Congress to impose the deal without any changes.

There are no short-term paid sick days under the tentative agreement, after unions demanded 15 and the railways settled on a personal day.

All of this could have been avoided if the railroads had been willing to provide their employees with basic protection and what so many Americans already have: paid sick leave, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee said. , Peter DeFazio.

Ian Jefferies, chief executive of the Association of American Railroads, said House action on sick leave could undermine future labor negotiations and argued that unions have historically negotiated higher overall wages and a more generous long-term leave policy.

The contracts cover workers from carriers such as Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaways BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern Corp and Kansas City Southern.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh are scheduled to speak to Senate Democrats on the railroad labor issue on Thursday.

