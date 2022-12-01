A mild autumn keeps 2022 the UK’s warmest year





Met Office statistics suggest Britain will need a near-record cold December to avoid making 2022 the warmest year in British history.

The news comes as the Met Office show’s preliminary autumn 2022 (September, October and November) figures were the third warmest on record in the UK, with an average average temperature of 11.1C, behind figures from 2011 and autumn 2006. While occupying the , this news came out. A series dating back to 1884.

November 2022 also continues to be warmer than the monthly average, with the first 11 months being the warmest on record for the UK.

Mike Kendon of the National Climate Information Center said: Although it is too early to guarantee that 2022 will be the UK’s warmest year, the first 11 months will see a record warm year, with December only being very cold. It sets a distinct possibility to become. A year could potentially affect where it will ultimately go down in the record books.

The 10 warmest years ever recorded in the UK have all occurred since 2002. It’s a clear indicator of our warming climate. Human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood of extreme heat, as we saw in July of this year, but this year has also seen sustained warmth, challenging records previously set in 2014.

mild and humid autumn

Autumn means temperatures are tentatively entering the third warmest autumn on record in the UK. Warmth compared to average temperature ranks in the top five on record across the UK, including England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

November, spurred by a mild September and the seventh warmest October on record, continued the season’s mild theme, with southwesterly air currents helping to keep temperatures above average throughout the month.

Seasonal rainfall was also well above average for many. Rainfall in the UK was 402.5 mm, 19% above average. Northern Ireland was the biggest deviation from the average, with more than a third more precipitation than normally expected for the season at 433.4 mm.

By the end of the summer, 301.9 mm of rain fell, 28 per cent above average in southern England, which was mostly in a drought state. But so far this year continues to be drier than average, especially in the southern regions.

John Leyland, EA’s Executive Director of Environment and Business, said: In some areas, exceptionally wet weather during the fall has helped to moisten the soil and improve river flow. The barren soil is now replenished, but in some areas the recharge of groundwater and reservoirs is being delayed.

Reservoirs average around 73% capacity, but some are still far below what we expect at this time of year.

We cannot rely solely on the weather. It takes action from all of us to avoid a more severe drought next year. All sectors have a role to play in supporting the necessary measures to avoid the effects of drought on water supply and the environment in the coming year, and everyone must use water wisely to sustainably reduce water consumption.

Provisional Statistics for Fall 2022

Highest temperature Lowest temperature Average temperature Rainfall Insolation Area Actual temperature (C) or higher (c) Actual temperature (C) or higher (C) Actual temperature (C) or higher (C) Actual (mm) or higher (%) Actual (hour) or higher ( UK 14.4 1.3 7.7 1.4 1.4 11.1 1.4 402.5 119 277.1 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 12.0 1.4 308.7 123 313.2 101 WALES 14.6 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 113 259.5 94 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 530.1 1164.4

Northern Ireland

13.9 1.0 7.6 1.2 10.7 1.1 433.4 134 256.4 101 November follows a seasonal theme.

November came close to setting its own record. Provisional Met Office figures showed that November 2022 was the third warmest in the UK with an average mean temperature of 8.2C.

England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also had November in the top five warmest on record.

Mike Kendon said: November was exceptionally mild due to the southwesterly flow of tropical ocean air. From the 11th to the 13th we reached quite a wide range in the mid-to-late teens, but normally maximum temperatures are expected around 10C at this time of year. The UK’s highest monthly temperature in North Wales was 21.2C, just over 1C below the UK’s November record.

We also experienced very mild nights with Scotland and Northern Ireland setting new November daily low temperature records of 14.6C and 14.5C respectively.

The prevailing conditions often led to milder conditions, but much wet weather, especially across south-east England and eastern Scotland. In just five days, parts of Aberdeenshire recorded 150 per cent of their normal monthly rainfall, causing some flooding problems in the worst affected areas.

Rainfall in the UK was 159.8 mm, 30% above average. In detail, England is 133.9 mm (45% above average), Wales is 199.6 mm (23% above average), Scotland is 199.6 mm (21% above average), and Northern Ireland is 118.7 mm (21% above average). 3% less). .

Sunlight this month was relatively close to average for most of the year, but the north of England had 44.4 hours of sunshine, 26% less than average. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, had 65.4 hours of sunshine, 20% longer than the average.

Provisional statistics for November 2022

Highest temperature Lowest temperature Average temperature Rainfall Insolation Area Actual temperature (C) or higher (c) Actual temperature (C) or higher (C) Actual temperature (C) or higher (C) Actual (mm) or higher (%) Actual (hour) or higher ( UK 11.0 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.9 1.9 1.8 159.8 130 55.2 95 1.5 6.2 1.8 1.8 133.9 145 57.9 89 Wales 11.2 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 199.6 123 57.8 104 SCOTLAND 9.7 1.9 1.9 7.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 199.6

Northern Ireland

11 1.4 5.1 1.3 8.1 1.3 118.7 97 65.4 120

