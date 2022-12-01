US Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Recovers, Hopes to Play Saturday : NPR





Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference ahead of a training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP .

DOHA United Qatar men’s national soccer team star striker Christian Pulisic said on Thursday he was taking things day by day with his injury, but “doing everything in my power to be able to be on the pitch on Saturday”.

It was then that the Americans played a round of 16 against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion when he collided with the Iranian keeper as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal in a 1-0 victory that sent the United States into knockout phase.

At a press conference at the US team’s Doha training site on Thursday, Pulisic said he took a knee in his pelvic area, which was “obviously very painful”, but said added that he felt better.

Pulisic, 24 and considered the face of the young American team, was asked if the immediate pain prevented him from realizing he had scored.

“I realized the ball went in,” he said. “I was a little puzzled because [teammates] around me I think they were just trying to keep distance and make sure I was okay. It didn’t really feel like a party, so I was worried [the referee called] off-side. You never know these days. So I wasn’t sure what was going on. But I knew I had hit him.”

After his goal in the 38th minute of the match, Pulisic played the remainder of the first half but was then substituted by a substitute early in the second half.

Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his team’s first goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday 29 November 2022. Luca Bruno/AP .

He was taken to a local hospital in Doha, where he watched the match on the phone of an American team coach.

“It was like the hardest thing,” Pulisic said. “They were checking my blood sugar and everything, and I was flying through the roof. But it wasn’t because of anything [with the injury]. Just me stressed out watching the game!”

A reporter asked Pulisic how it felt to have his ‘forever moment’ at the World Cup, with his spectacular winning goal in a must-watch game.

“It’s great to score in a World Cup,” he said, “[but] I hope I haven’t had that moment yet, to be honest. I hope it’s in front of me.”

The Netherlands, ranked 8th in the world, finished top of their group after all three of their group stage matches. The Dutch are favorites in Saturday’s knockout tie with the United States, who finished second in their group, holding two scoreless opponents along the way. It’s the first time the Americans have had multiple World Cup shutouts since 1930.

