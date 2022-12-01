Fallout from mini-budgets causes UK house prices to fall at fastest rate since 2020 | housing market





According to Nationwide, UK house prices have fallen at the fastest rate in two and a half years in the past month, driven by the fallout from Liz Truss’s miserable mini-budget.

Average home prices fell 1.4 per cent to 263,788 units in November, according to the Builders Association Home Price Index, accelerating the slowdown in prices, which fell 0.9 per cent in October. This is the third consecutive month of decline and the largest drop since June 2020.

Annual home price growth slowed significantly to 4.4% in November from 7.2% a month ago.

UK house price graph

The November slowdown showed the continued impact of the September mini-budget, which took the market by surprise and increased home loan costs. While government lending rates have eased since then, average five-year fixed-rate mortgage deals are still hovering around 5%, and the resulting high costs continue to squeeze demand.

Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner said financial market conditions were stabilizing but new mortgage rates were still rising and the market had lost significant momentum. At a time when household finances are already strained by high inflation, the ability to afford homes for prospective buyers and movers is much higher.

Nationwide said more people will need to borrow more money to buy a home as it is over priced in the market.

Inflation hit 11.1 per cent in October, the highest level since 1981, as bills for energy and food soared, reducing the spending power of British households, including prospective homebuyers.

The slowdown in house prices indicates a cooling of the market compared to the strong growth observed during the pandemic as people race for space in search of larger homes and outside space following lockdowns across the UK.

Nationwide warned on Thursday that the housing market is unlikely to recover from these losses anytime soon as policymakers on Threadneedle Street raise interest rates further to fight rising prices.

Gardner said the market is likely to remain depressed next quarter. Inflation is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. [the] Bank rates are likely to rise further as the Bank of England works to ensure slowing economic demand to ease domestic price pressures.

The outlook is uncertain and will depend a lot on how the broader economy performs, but a relatively soft landing is still possible.

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But Gardner said given that about 85% of mortgages are fixed-term home loans, homeowners are still in a relatively strong position despite the looming recession and higher interest rate prospects.

Experts at EY Item Club said significant savings accumulated by many households during the pandemic would help cushion the blow of higher mortgage rates in the coming months, but agreed that further declines in home prices are likely. .

Independent forecasters have argued that markets are overestimating the degree to which the central bank will raise interest rates in the future, but they still expect average home prices to decline by 10% over the next 18 months.

Bank of England’s chief economic adviser, Martin Beck, said market expectations of a peak in Bank of England (BoE) rates were still too hawkish. What the EY Item Club thinks [the] Bank rates are unlikely to rise above 4% early next year, compared to investors’ current expectations of 5%.

Additionally, the excess savings accumulated by households after 2020 will provide a buffer against rising mortgage rates. Therefore, the EY Item Club expects average property prices to decline further, but the decline will be limited to around 10%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/01/uk-house-prices-fall-at-fastest-pace-since-2020-amid-fallout-from-mini-budget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos