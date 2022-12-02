What are the best places to live in England? Full list according to Rightmove





The Cornish town of St Ives has been voted the best place to live in England.

The beach town has been alternating with market towns since 2019 and topped Northumberland’s Hexham in the 2022 Rightmoves survey.

Hexham ranks fourth in this year’s study.

More than 21,000 people responded to the Rightmoves Happy at Home Index, asking how residents feel about where they live.

Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel a sense of belonging, proximity to green spaces, nearby amenities, and whether there is a sense of community.

Rightmove said St Ives residents gave high marks for community spirit, belonging and feeling comfortable in their community.

But St Ives’ average home prices have risen significantly, and home buying inquiries in Cornwall are up 9 per cent from 2019, Rightmove said.

The average asking price for homes in St Ives was 523,731, up 6 per cent from last year’s 492,870. The average asking price across the UK is 366,999.

Where will you be happiest in the UK in 2022?

Here is a list of the happiest places to live according to Rightmove, followed by the average asking price of a home and the average monthly rental price.

1. St. Ives, Southwest, 523,731, 1,152

2. Galashiels, Scotland, 153,546, 530

3. Woodbridge, East England, 481,978, 1,196

4. Hexham, Northeast, 262,265, 810

5. Perth, Scotland, 179,410, 812

6. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, 381,124, 1,327

7. Anglesey, Wales, 324,048, 766

8. Bury St Edmunds, eastern England, 334,160, 1,368

9. Stirling, Scotland, 197,075, 990

10. Cirencester, Southwest, 382,065, 1,331

11. Richmond upon Thames, London, 1,153,347, 3,931

12. Falmouth, Southwest, 373,752, 1,289

13. Monmouth, Wales, 331,844, 1,104

14. Leamington Spa, West Midlands, 383,553, 1,274

15. Worcester, West Midlands, 286,250, 1,059

16. Northwich, Northwest, 246,995, 942

17. Altrincham, Northwest, 615,246, 2,297

18. Macclesfield, Northwest, 292,078, 1,146

19. Newberry, South East, 380,842, 1,364

20. Llandudno, Wales, 260,245, 760

Porthminster Beach and St Ives Harbor Credit: PA

Paul Le Bas, Business Development Manager, Millerson Sales and Dealership Sales, St Ives, said: The waterfront promenade is second to none. From Porthminster round to Clodgy, there are great views looking out over the turquoise waters.

Galashiels in the Scottish Borders came second on this year’s list, while Suffolk’s market town of Woodbridge came in third.

The residents of Galashiels scored particularly high for their friendliness and politeness, scoring among the highest in the UK. Rightmove said.

Alice Brown, Appraiser, Real Estate Agent Rettie & Co Borders, said: “With a deep history, Galashiels has a range of homes from classic period properties to new buildings, offering something for all types of buyers.

The countryside surrounding Galashiels has a lot to offer, especially for those interested in rural activities such as walking, trail running, biking and wild swimming.

In terms of entertainment, a number of amenities are on the doorstep, including cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, retail parks, restaurants, and well-known schools.

The recently established Heartland Market brings the town and local businesses together.

Anglesey turns out to be the best place to live in Wales.

Tim Bannister, Rightmoves Director of Real Estate Sciences, said: “This year’s Happy at Home survey shows that what makes people happy living in their neighborhood is not the physical aspect of the area, but rather the personal aspect, like our senses. . A sense of belonging, community and people.

The past few months have undoubtedly been a difficult time for many. As we learned during another difficult time in 2020, this time is often to find support and happiness in our neighborhoods and communities.

