Day 2 Prelims Live Recap





2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, 2022 Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Long Counters (50 yards) Start Times: Preliminaries: 9 a.m. (ET) Finals: 6 p.m. (ET) Psychic Sheets Results in direct

PRELIMS THURSDAY TECHNICAL SHEET

The first preliminary session of the US Open 2022 is underway. This morning’s preliminary session includes heats of 400 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh are set to face off tonight in the women’s 400 freestyle final. However, the duo will be in different heats this morning, so we’ll have to wait until tonight to see them go head-to-head.

Meet the record holder Chase Kalisz is the top seed in the men’s 200 IM this morning, where he will have a chance to lower his record.

Rising American MI star Leah Hayes is the top seed in the women’s 200m IM. Hayes comes just under the meeting record in the event.

WOMEN’S 400m FREE – PRELIMS World Record: 3:56.40 – Ariarne Titmus (2022) US Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2018) US Open Record: 4:00.51 – Katie Ledecky (2021) US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 4:02.51 Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 4:06.68 Michaela Mattes (SYS) – 4:12.49 Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 4:12.57 Emma Weyant (UN-FL) – 4:13.59 Cavan Gormsen ( LIAC) – 4:14.55 Katrina Bellio (UCLA) – 4:15.62 Kate Hurst (SCAR) – 4:17.28

Katie Ledecky led the field this morning with a time of 4:02.51, touching exactly two seconds off her own US Open meet record in the event. She almost tied the race this morning, swimming in 2:00.82 over the first 200m, then came home in 2:01.69 over the second half.

Summer McIntosh finished second this morning with a relaxed time of 4:06.68. As we saw at the World Cup stop in Indianapolis a few weeks ago, McIntosh is now at a point where she can not only push, but beat Ledecky one-on-one, so tonight should be a really fun race to watch.

Some of America’s up-and-coming young freestylers also made it to the ‘A’ final tonight, including Michaela Mattes, Erin Gemmell, Cavan Gormsen and Kate Hurst.

MEN’S 400m FREE – PRELIMS World record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009) American record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008) US Open record: 3:45.63 – Zane Grothe (2016) US Open: 3:43.53—Larsen Jensen (2008)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Guilherme Costa (BRA) – 3:52.13 Ross Dant (NCS) – 3:52.56 Stephan Steverink (BRA) – 3:52.78 Zane Grothe (BCH) – 3:53.97 Jake Mitchell (FLOR) – 3:54.30 Norvin Clontz (MAC) – 3:54.62 Alfonso Mestre (FLOR) – 3:54.81 Ivan Puskovitch (TSM) – 3:55.20

Brazilian Guilherme Costa led a tight field in the preliminaries this morning, finishing in 3:52.13. Costa came home fast this morning, sharing 27.85 in the last 50.

Ross Dant was just behind Costa, swimming in 2:52.56, while 18-year-old Brazilian Stephan Steverink came in third at 3:52.78.

Notably, 15-year-old Norvin Clontz made the final tonight, finishing sixth this morning with a time of 3:54.62. Watch out for Clontz tonight as he clocked 3:50.82 over the summer in the 400 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015) American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009) US Open Record: 2:08.84 – Melanie Margalis ( 2019) US Open record: 2:07.84 – Alex Walsh (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Regan Smith (SUN) – 2:11.66 Leah Hayes (TIDE) – 2:11.91 Camille Spink (NCAP) – 2:13.96 Zoe Dixon (FLOR) – 2:16.59 Miranda Tucker (TFA) – 2:17.00 Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 2:17.03 Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 2:17.18 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) – 2:17.19

Regan Smith clocked a personal best this morning to take the top seed for tonight’s final. The personal best is a good sign for Smith’s training with Bob Bowman, who is well known as an IM coach. She used her fly and backstroke speed to her advantage this morning, splitting 27.91 fly and 31.94 back for a 59.85 in the top 100 of the race.

World Championship bronze medalist Leah Hayes was second this morning swimming 2:11.91. Hayes was excellent on the chest leg this morning, where she shared 38.06. Hayes swam a time of 2:08.81 over the summer, so we’ll be looking for her to be faster than 2:11 tonight.

Miranda Tucker hasn’t swum a major meet this summer, but she’s back on the national stage and made the ‘A’ final tonight with a fifth-place finish this morning.

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011) US Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011) US Open Record: 1:57.28 – Chase Kalisz (2019) US Open: 1:54.00 –Ryan Lochte (2011)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Baylor Nelson (TA&M) – 2:00.38 Daniel Diehl (CUY) – 2:00.50 Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 2:00.68 Daniel Sos (CARD) – 2:01.31 Landon Driggers (TENN) – 2:02.77 Danny Berlitz (UN- WV) – 2:02.81 Mark Szaranek (CGC) – 2:03.05 Gabriel Gorgas (NSW) – 2:03.09

Baylor Nelson of Texas A&M led the men’s 200 individual medley preliminaries with a time of 2:00.38, just about a second off his personal best.

Daniel Diehl, 17, swam a whopping new personal best 2:00.50 to take second place this morning, erasing his previous best by a whopping 2.55 seconds. Diehl got off to a fast start this morning, splitting 25.45 on the volley and 29.83 on the back for a 55.28 in the top 100.

Meet record holder Chase Kalisz finished third this morning with a time of 2:00.68.

WOMEN’S 50m FREE – PRELIMS World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017) US Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017) US Open Meet Record: 24.43 – Simone Manuel (2019) US Open Record: 24 ,08 – Pernille Blume (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Gabi Albiero (LOU) – 25.26 Kaitlyn Johnson (UN-WV) – 25.44 Camille Spink (NCAP) – 25.45 Lily King (MPAC) – 25.50 Beata Nelson (WA) – 25.64 Erika Pelaez (EA) – 25.75 Lorrane Ferreira (SESI) – 25.81 Danielle Hill (IRL) – 25.86

After Gabi Albiero’s fantastic crash against the Louisville Cardinals, she led the women’s 50 freestyle preliminaries this morning with a time of 25.26. She was just a little off her personal best of 24.89, which she swam last summer at the US Nationals.

Kaitlyn Johnson, 33, came second this morning, swimming 25.44.

A pair of junior swimmers made the ‘A’ final tonight. Lily King, 15, and Erika Pelaez, 16, both returned tonight.

MEN’S 50m FREE – PRELIMS World record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009) American record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021) US Open Meet record: 21.59 – Bruno Fratus (2019) US Open record: 21.04 –Caeleb Dressel (2021)

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

David Curtiss (NCS) – 22.07 Victor Alcara (BRA) – 22.10 Josh Liendo (FLOR) – 22.23 Ali Khalafallah (EA) – 22.34 Alberto Mestre (FLOR) – 22.40 Matt King (UVA) – 22.42 Justin Ress (MVN) – 22.48 Andrej Barcelona (CARD) – 22.53

NC State’s David Curtiss swam a 22.07 to lead the pack this morning, scoring a strong morning swim. Curtiss’ personal best is 21.76, a time he swam in June of this year.

Brazilian Victor Alcara was right behind, swimming a 22.10 for second place.

Florida star Josh Liendo, the top seed entering the competition, was third this morning at 22.23.

