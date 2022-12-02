China Accuses Britain of Total Interference in Taiwan Visit | political news





China has denounced a trip by British politicians to deepen ties with self-governed Taiwan as a flagrant violation of the one-China policy.

China condemned a British legislative committee visiting Taiwan for gross interference in its domestic affairs and warned it could face a tough response.

The Chinese embassy in the UK said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday that the visit of members of the British parliament’s foreign affairs committee to Taiwan was in clear violation of the one-China principle.

China claims the democratically autonomous island of Taiwan as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to achieve its goals. Taiwan rejects China’s claims to sovereignty.

The Chinese side urges the British side to keep its promises, stop all actions that violate the one-China principle and stop meddling in China’s internal affairs, an embassy spokesman said in a statement.

The Chinese side will respond strongly to any move by the British side that harms China’s interests.

The visit sent the wrong signal to those who wanted Taiwan’s independence, the statement said.

Embassy Spokesperson for British House of Representatives Delegation to Taiwanhttps://t.co/ZasIiKSDDY pic.twitter.com/Oo2daJD2A6

Chinese Embassy in the UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) Dec 1, 2022

The visit is part of the commission’s work to study changes in Britain’s foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region, which London has seen as an economic and diplomatic priority since leaving the European Union.

The Indo-Pacific and the strength of our relationship in this region are very important to the UK. Taiwan’s voice within the Indo-Pacific region is unique and valuable, Commission Chair Alicia Kearns said in a statement ahead of her five-day visit.

Minister Wu hosted a #Taiwan #dinner for the #UK @HouseofCommons delegation. He compared the memo with members of Congress on the growing threat of authoritarianism and other domestic and international issues. All agreed that cooperation between democracies is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/KO7vfmUSEp

ROC (Taiwan) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@MOFA_Taiwan) December 1,

The committee, which scrutinizes government policy, includes MPs from the ruling Conservative Party, the opposition Labor Party and the Scottish National Party.

Responding to China’s statement, Alicia Kearns said it was absolutely right for democracy to talk to each other.

While the CCP has decided to stop the dialogue by sanctioning the British MP, I believe it is important to communicate with and listen to our friends across the Indo-Pacific.

In March 2021, China sanctioned nine British nationals, including some elected MPs, for spreading lies and disinformation about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Britain’s diplomatic relations with China have been strained for several years over human rights, economic policy and mass protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019 and led to the implementation of an outright national security law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week said the so-called golden age of London-Beijing relations is over and China has posed a systematic challenge to British values ​​and interests.

British lawmakers will meet with Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang on Thursday and with President Tsai Ing-Wen on Friday.

Tsai’s office said it looks forward to continuing to deepen friendly and cooperative relations between Taiwan and the United Kingdom through this face-to-face exchange, and to continue working together for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In August, when Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, China triggered an unprecedented large-scale war game and further strained US-China relations.

Although the US has formal ties with China, its strategic obscurity policy gives Taiwan a means to defend itself.

China has stepped up pressure on the island since Tsai was first elected president in 2016, but US and European politicians are increasingly willing to visit Taipei, despite Beijing’s opposition.

