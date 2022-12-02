Why Prince William and Kate were booed during their US tour





Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in the United States for the first time in eight years on Wednesday. But their trip has already been overshadowed by fresh accusations of racist conduct from the royal institution and scenes of NBA fans booing the couple and chanting ‘USA, USA’ as they sat on the court during of a Celtics vs. Miami Heat game in Boston.

William and Kate have arrived in the city for a three-day visit ahead of the Earthshot Prize, the Prince’s environmental awards ceremony which takes place on Friday. It is also their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, which gave them their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, following King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

This is not the first royal trip that has sparked controversy for Prince William and Kate. In March, they made headlines when their tour of Britain’s former colonies in the Caribbean sparked Republican protests. The couple were forced to cancel the first stop in Belize due to protests and were met with protests in Jamaica and the Bahamas, with numerous demands for reparations and apologies from the crown. The three nations have since announced their intention to reassess their place in the Commonwealth.

Below is what to know about William and Kate’s royal trip to Boston, and why allegations of racism at home may cast a shadow over the success of their trip.

Why were Americans booing Prince William and Kate?

The basketball snub came just hours after the latest Royal Family controversy played out on home soil; Lady Susan Hussey, William’s 83-year-old godmother and a longtime housekeeper, has resigned from her royal duties amid allegations of racist conduct which has seen her repeatedly ask Ngozi Fulani, a worker black British charity, “where she really came from” at an event on Tuesday.

The event led by Camilla, the Queen Consort, saw around 300 guests invited to Buckingham Palace in support of her campaign against domestic violence. Fulani, a participant, runs Sistah Space, the UK’s only domestic violence charity specifically for women and girls of African and Caribbean descent.

According to the BBC, Fulani recounted the entire conversation she had with Hussey, including repeated attempts to find out where she was “really” from despite being reminded by the charity worker that she was British. In a later interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Fulani described the swap as a “breach” and an “interrogation”.

“I really have to wonder how this can happen in a space that is supposed to protect women from all kinds of violence,” Fulani told radio hosts.

In a statement given to TIME, a Kensington Palace spokesman yesterday said he was “really disappointed” to hear about Fulani’s experience. They added that ‘racism has no place in our society’ and that it was right for Hussey to resign over his ‘unacceptable’ remarks.

Why are the Prince and Princess of Wales in the United States?

Amid the controversy, William remained focused on the Earthshot Prize – his main reason for being in the United States. He and Kate joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy at a pre-awards event. William told attendees, “We’re both looking forward to spending the next few days learning about the innovative ways people in Massachusetts are using to fight climate change.”

Since its inception in October 2022, Earthshot has given away £1 million ($1.2 million) in prizes across five environmental categories: nature conservation, clean air, revitalizing the oceans, eliminating waste and climate change. The winners – who will be announced at Boston’s MGM Music Hall on Friday – and the 15 finalists will also receive help developing their green projects.

During a Wednesday briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also confirmed that William and Kate would meet President Joe Biden on their trip, but added that they were still in the process of “finalize and work out the details”.

The trip marks a return to the United States for William and Kate, who last visited the country on a three-day trip to New York in 2014. Before that, they made their American debut as a couple married on a trip to California in 2011. .

What does the race controversy mean for the British royal family?

The Royal Family have been embroiled in a number of recent hate scandals, including a 2021 expose that showed the Queen’s courtiers barred ‘immigrants or foreigners of colour’ from holding office positions in the Royal Household until to at least the late 1960s.

The royal family is also still recovering from the reputational fallout from Harry and Meghan’s resignation as senior royals in March 2020, followed by a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The couple notably told Winfrey that the Royal Family had “concerns and conversations”. about their son Archie’s skin color before he was born in 2019. It prompted comments from Prince William to Sky News that they are “really not a racist family”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also due to attend the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards on Tuesday, where they will be honored for their work on social change.

Write to Armani Syed at [email protected]

