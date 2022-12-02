The 10 best places to live in the UK – including 3 in Scotland





The best places to live in the UK have been revealed, with three Scottish entries in the top 10.

St Ives has been voted the best place to live in the UK in an annual survey.

The Cornish seaside town has been alternating with Market Town since 2019, beating Northumberland’s Hexham for the top spot this year in Rightmove’s survey.

Hexham ranks fourth in this year’s study.

More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, asking how residents feel about where they live.

Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel a sense of belonging, proximity to green spaces, local amenities and community spirit.

Rightmove said St Ives residents gave high marks for community spirit, belonging and feeling comfortable in their community.

But St Ives’ average home prices have risen significantly, and home buying inquiries in Cornwall are up 9 per cent from 2019, Rightmove said.

The average asking price for homes in St Ives was 523,731, up 6 per cent from last year’s 492,870.

This is higher than the UK-wide average asking price of 366,999.

“The coastal promenade is second to none. The views from the Porthminster round to Clodgy look out over the turquoise waters and the views are absolutely beautiful,” said Paul Le Bas, Millerson Sales and Dealer Sales Business Development Manager for St Ives.

Galashiels in the Scottish Borders came second on this year’s list, while Suffolk’s market town of Woodbridge came in third.

The residents of Galashiels gave particular high marks for the friendliness and politeness of their people, and it received the highest marks in all of England. Rightmove said.

Alice Brown, Appraiser for Real Estate Agent Rettie & Co Borders, said:

“The countryside surrounding Galashiels has a lot to offer, especially for those interested in rural activities such as walking, trail running, biking, and wild swimming.

“In terms of entertainment, a number of amenities are right on your doorstep, including cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, retail parks, restaurants and well-known schools.

“The recently established Heartland Market brings the town and local businesses together.”

Anglesey turns out to be the best place to live in Wales.

Tim Bannister, Head of Real Estate Sciences, Rightmove, said: “This year’s Happy at Home survey shows that what makes people happy living in their neighborhood is not the physical aspect of the area, but the personal aspect of our lives. It shows a sense of belonging, community and people.

“The past few months have undoubtedly been a difficult time for many people. As we learned during another difficult time in 2020, many now find support and happiness in our neighborhoods and communities.”

1. Llandudno

Wales’ Llandudno is ranked 20th, but who’s in the top 10?

photo: google

2. Cirencester, southwest England.

Cirencester, Southwest House Average Price: 382,065. Average rental price per month: 1,331

photo: google

3. Sterling.jpg

Stirling, Scotland. Average house asking price: 197,075. Average monthly rent: 990.

photo: google

4. Bury St Edmunds in southeast England

Bury St Edmunds. Average asking price: 334,160. Average monthly rent: 1,368.

photo: google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/people/uks-10-happiest-places-to-live-including-three-in-scotland-3937663

