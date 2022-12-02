



The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling game console during Black Friday in the UK, according to GfK Entertainment.

Hybrid machines accounted for 42% of all consoles sold during the week. This is due to the return of last year’s Black Friday Switch bundle, which included a Switch Neon machine, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

But in reality, for Nintendo, it’s a much weaker performance than last Black Friday. The company faces stiff competition this year thanks to an aggressive offer from Xbox. Microsoft reduced Xbox Series S systems to less than £200 during Black Friday, and the platform accounted for 40% of all consoles sold during the week. The PS5, which received a slight discount from the digital-only edition, accounted for 18% of sales.

Dorian Bloch, President of GfK, said, “Black Friday week sales of console hardware are similar to last year, with the Switch taking the top spot again.” “However, overall Switch volume declined significantly during Black Friday 2021, as both Sony and Microsoft targeted Black Friday week with enticing offers.”

All three consoles recorded their biggest sales week of the year so far during Black Friday.

Overall, including physical games, accessories and consoles, Black Friday 2022 was slightly larger than last year (up 4%). It is the eighth biggest Black Friday of the 10 Black Fridays held in the UK so far.

Black Friday at its weakest is back for 2020, and has subsided following the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S just two weeks ago.

“Black Friday 2013 week is still the biggest and coincides with the PS4 launch,” Bloch added.

“Excluding Black Friday week, the all-time record was back in 2020, when it was the PS5 launch and the second week for the Xbox Series X and S.”

Bloch added that during Black Friday 2022, revenue was split 41% from consoles, 39% from accessories and 21% from physical games, making it by far the smallest share from software.

81% of Black Friday sales in 2022 were through online retailers, the second largest share of online retailers by far. The biggest online sharing was during Black Friday 2020, a result of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

In accessories, VR was once again a star player by Meta Quest 2 with the Resident Evil 4 bundle. Last week, it was #1 all-time in VR revenue and #5 in units sold in the UK.

“The controller was still a secondary gaming accessory,” said Bloch. “This drove controller adoption, especially due to Microsoft’s controller deals and strong hardware sales for all three consoles. It was the best controller week since Black Friday 2019.”

