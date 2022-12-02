William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, begin their visit to the United States under a cloud of racist uproar at the palace





London – As the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, visit the United States – their first royal visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September – a racist incident involving a member of the royal household during a reception at Buckingham Palace overshadows their trip.

The royal couple arrived in Boston just hours after William’s godmother, who was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen for 60 years, resigned from her position as a palace aide for questioning a black woman who leads a charity against domestic violence. Ngozi Fulani was attending an event at Buckingham Palace and was repeatedly asked to explain where she was “really” from.

Fulani, leading London-based domestic violence service provider Sistah Space, shared an account of his exchange with Lady Susan Hussey, 83, on Twitter which went viral. Fulani told CBS News partner network BBC News that it was “abuse”.

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after I arrived a member of staff Lady SH approached me, moved my hair to see my badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is blurry. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for the support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq

— Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

“The first thing she does is grab my hair and move it around so she can see my badge. It was a surprise. And then she asked me where I was from. Now, because it’s an environment where we’re domestic violence advocates, I guess she asks me what agency or charity I’m from, so I said Sistah Space. where are you from?” So I say “Hackney” (an area of ​​London). It goes on for a while.”

Fulani said Hussey kept asking her where she was from for about five minutes, not accepting London or the UK as answers.

Lady Susan Hussey, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley (then lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II) attends a service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 29 March 2022 in London, England. Max Momby/Indigo/Getty

“At that point, I think to myself, is it really—because she keeps asking me the same question—could it be that she can’t hear me well? Because there are so many things to take into account when talking to someone who may be older than you… But I understood very quickly that it had nothing to do with their ability to understand, but it is she trying to get me to really denounce my British citizenship. I never, I mean, there were three of us, completely dumbfounded,” Fulani told the BBC. “I really have to wonder how this can happen in a space that’s supposed to protect women from all kinds of violence. .While it’s not physical violence, it’s abuse.”

One of the witnesses to the exchange was the leader of the British Women’s Equality Party, Mandu Reid, who said it was a sign of a wider problem within the monarchy.

“[Hussey] was a royal helper in the household for 60 years. So, in fact, she is a pretty good barometer of this institution. And for her, it was perfectly ordinary to greet us and engage with us in this way,” Reid told BBC Newsnight. “She had no self-awareness. She didn’t respond to any clues we gave about how uncomfortable it made us. I think that means we’re talking about an institutional problem.”

A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate condemned the exchange, saying ‘racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual stepped down with immediate effect “.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it “takes this incident extremely seriously and has immediately investigated to establish full details. In this case, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have contacted Ngozi Fulani at this time. subject, and invite them to discuss all elements of their experience in person if they wish. immediate. All members of the household are reminded of the diversity and inclusiveness policies that they are expected to adhere to at all times.”

Reid said it was not enough that Hussey resigned from his post because the problem of racism within the British monarchy was bigger than just one person.

“I think, in a way, zooming in on the individual in question, Lady Susan, it reminds me of that rotten apple approach to dealing with issues like this…’ Let’s try to frame it as a sort of ‘isolated incident'” Reid said. “Well, actually, let’s look at Meghan’s story. Meghan herself said that her experiences in the royal household had brought her to the brink of suicide. Now we were only at this gathering for an afternoon. We spent a few hours there, and he really left his mark on me and he left his mark on Ngozi, imagine having to deal with that day in and day out.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a ceremony at Boston City Hall on Wednesday evening, before watching a Celtics game. On Thursday, they’re visiting a climate change tech incubator and on Friday they’ll be giving out awards worth more than $1 million to entrepreneurs trying to tackle climate change, CBS News’ Ben Tracy reports. The White House has confirmed the couple will also meet with President Joe Biden later this week.

“These are a very important few days for the Welsh people to get their message across about what the royal family is for,” Tracy Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper, told Tracy Roya. She said the incident at the palace was “not helpful at the start of this trip. I think they’re going to try really hard now to move the conversation forward over the next few days.”

