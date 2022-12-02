Hyundai and Kia report record U.S. sales in November on growing demand for electric vehicles





Kia said on Thursday it had its strongest U.S. sales month in November as demand for its electric vehicles pushed the automaker to new heights. Meanwhile, parent company Hyundai also surpassed its previous US sales record in November with several top EV models attracting buyers, such as the award-winning IONIQ5 and Kona EV.

After announcing its intention to invest $7.4 billion to develop its American electric vehicle program in May 2021, the Hyundai Motor group is seeing the fruits of its labor.

Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, is having its best year ever in the United States, with demand for its new electric vehicles driving record sales. Hyundai is cementing its place in the future of the U.S. auto industry by rapidly executing its electric vehicle strategy, including building local sourcing and assembly capabilities.

In May, the South Korean automaker announced plans to build its first dedicated electric vehicle postman in the United States. However, the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August upset Hyundai’s plan.

With new incentives promoting domestic EV battery sourcing and assembly, Hyundai has adapted quickly, opening its $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, Georgia on October 25, 2022. .

Despite several analysts calling for an “inevitable” decline in U.S. demand, Hyundai and Kia continue to overcome hurdles as consumers seeking zero-emission electric vehicle options drive record sales.

Kia EV6 Source: Kia Rising demand for electric vehicles pushes Hyundai and Kia to new US sales records in November

Both Hyundai and Kia posted record U.S. sales in November as demand for new electric vehicle models heats up.

Sales of Kia’s electrified models rose 133% in November from a year ago, leading to an 8% increase in total US sales from the previous record set in 2016.

With our electrified offerings posting double- to triple-digit sales increases for the fifth consecutive month, we are confident to end the year strong, and this positive business momentum will continue through 2023.

Sales of Kia’s EV6 hit 641 in November, bringing the year-to-date total to 19,391.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has seen demand for its electric vehicles soar as Kona EV sales rose 113% year-on-year, while IONIQ5 sales hit 1,191 in November for a total of 21,262 so far. now this year.

Hyundai’s IONIQ5 continues to attract customers from other brands looking for purely electric options. A new report from S&P Global Mobility shows that leading gas-powered car drivers are changing, including the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. As Hyundai and Kia ramp up EV production in the US, we could see a new trend forming.

