US appeals court rejects Biden’s bid to revive student debt plan





Nov 30 (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stay a Texas judge’s ruling that President Joe Biden’s plan to write off hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was illegal.

The New Orleans-based U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Biden administration’s request to stay a judge’s Nov. 10 order voiding the debt relief program $400 billion student in a lawsuit filed by a conservative advocacy group.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, based in Fort Worth, Texas, was one of two national rulings that prevented the U.S. Department of Education under the Democratic president from moving forward with the providing debt relief to millions of borrowers.

The administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to similarly lift an order from the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that, at the request of six U.S.-run states Republicans, had forbidden him to cancel student loans.

A panel of three 5th Circuit judges in Wednesday’s brief order declined to stay Pittman’s decision while the administration appealed its ruling, but the court ordered the appeal heard on an expedited basis.

The panel included two Republican appointees and a judge appointed by then-Democratic President Barack Obama. Pittman was nominated by then-Republican President Donald Trump.

The White House had no immediate comment, but the administration said if the 5th Circuit refuses to stop Pittman’s order, it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Biden announced in August that the US government would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants to benefit low-income students will have up to $20,000 of their debt forgiven.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to help debt-ridden former students. Biden’s program has drawn opposition from Republicans, who have described it as shifting the debt burden from wealthy elites to low-income Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office calculated in September that the debt cancellation program would cost taxpayers about $400 billion.

About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the US Department of Education had already approved applications for 16 million by the time Pittman issued his decision.

Biden announced last week that his administration would extend a pause on student loan repayments to ease uncertainty for borrowers while litigation over the debt relief plan unfolds.

Pittman had ruled in a lawsuit brought by two borrowers partially or fully ineligible for loan forgiveness who were backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group founded by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

The judge said it was irrelevant that Biden’s plan was good public policy because the program was “one of the greatest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States. “.

Pittman wrote that the HEROES Act — a law that provides loan assistance to military personnel and which the Biden administration relied on to enact the relief plan — did not authorize the program.

Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said in a statement Wednesday that the 5th Circuit’s order prevented the administration during the appeal from trying to “get money to debtors and claim victory.” “.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

Nathalie Raymond

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at [email protected]

