US sanctions three North Korean officials linked to weapons of mass destruction program

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials linked to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program.

The sanctions come following a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18, its eighth ICBM launch this year.

The Treasury is taking action in close trilateral coordination with the ROK and Japan against officials who played a prominent role in the DPRK’s illegal WMD and ballistic missile programs, the Undersecretary of the Treasury said. Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson in a press release, using the acronym Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Recent launches demonstrate the need for all countries to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions, which seek to prevent the DPRK from acquiring the technologies, materials and revenue that Pyongyang needs to develop its prohibited WMD and ballistic missile capabilities, Nelson said.

The US sanctions target Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin and Kim Su Gil, three leaders of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the European Union (EU) named the three earlier this year, noting that Jon and Yu had both played roles in WMD’s programs. the DPRK and had participated in several ballistic missile launches, while Kim was responsible for implementing WPK decisions related to the development of the DPRK’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

These steps also underscore our continued determination to promote accountability in response to the pace, scale and range of ballistic missile launches from Pyongyang, Blinken said.

In a separate announcement on Friday, South Korea said it would impose independent sanctions on eight North Korean individuals and seven organizations linked to Pyongyang’s weapons development program and sanctions evasion.

Our government will continue to strengthen cooperation with relevant countries to ensure a united and strong response from the international community, including additional sanctions, regarding North Korea’s serious provocations, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

US officials have repeatedly condemned North Korean missile launches as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and threats to international peace and stability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Saturday that his country was aiming to have the world’s strongest nuclear force as he promoted dozens of military personnel involved in the recent launch of a new ballistic missile, it reported on Sunday. the official KCNA news agency.

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday, “We know that North Korea has said they’re likely to do a nuclear test again, which would be very destabilizing.

And I think you’ve seen the United States as well as other countries in the region, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, pointing out that there would be consequences for that. Again, I’m not going to get into that. But we hope North Korea will not carry out such destabilizing activity, he said.

The Biden administration has repeatedly tried to engage directly with North Korea, but Pyongyang has failed to respond in a substantive way, a senior US administration official told CNN in early November.

Attempts to engage were carried out through a variety of means, including private bilateral channels, third parties and public messaging, the official said.

The official declined to go into further details, citing the sensitivity of communications, but said what Pyongyang has done and made clear they are not interested in diplomacy.

The administration is very confident that the messages are reaching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that they publicly refer to why they refuse to speak to us, the official said.

It’s not something where we wondered, God, is our message getting through or are they getting all the way to the top? We were very confident because we saw Kim Jong Un himself refer to our efforts to seek dialogue and diplomacy, they added.

The official would not say if there is a scenario in which the United States stops seeking dialogue without preconditions.

We fundamentally think it’s extremely important to have dialogue, and we need to look for ways to understand and get them to say what they’re looking for, and we can tell them what they’re looking for, and see if it there are ways to make progress, the official said. It is ultimately their decision to refuse to start the process.

