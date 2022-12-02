Trust in the US military remains below 50%: survey





Public confidence in the US military remains below 50%, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

About 48% of Americans say they have a great deal of confidence in the military, up from 45% last year.

Trust in the US military has plummeted in recent years. In 2018, about 70% of Americans said they had a great deal of trust in the institution.

The drop to 45% last year was the first time a minority of the American public expressed confidence in the armed forces in the Reagan Foundation survey.

Government institutions have seen a sharp decline in public trust over the years, including the Supreme Court after a conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to abortion in June.

But the Reagan Foundation said “no other public institution” in its surveys has “experienced such a steep decline in public trust” as the military.

A Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote in an opinion piece last month that “many Americans believe the military is no longer an institution that operates on excellence, merit, and individual submission to a larger cause”.

“The current era is marked by a loss of faith in American institutions, but faith in one pillar has remained: the military,” he writes. “But now even that is eroding.”

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Reagan Foundation by Beacon Research, also asked Americans why their confidence in the military had plummeted.

The main response was that military leadership has become too politicized, with 62% agreeing with this view.

Former President Trump’s tenure has been marked by public feuds with administration and government officials, including veteran military officials whom he has appointed to Cabinet positions. Trump has sometimes ridiculed them in public.

Other key reasons for the loss of confidence in the new survey include the performance and competence of the military’s civilian leaders as well as the performance of the president, who serves as commander-in-chief.

About 47% of Americans said the war in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan were reasons for eroding trust.

It comes after President Biden oversaw a chaotic pullout from Afghanistan last year, which will likely be the focus of Republican inquiries once they take control of the House in January.

Other Americans blame “woke” practices in the military, the perception that far-right extremists are embedded in military branches, and the nation’s ability to win a potential future war.

The survey was conducted Nov. 9-17 among more than 2,500 adult US citizens.

