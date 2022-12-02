UK Strike Month: Planned Suspension Schedule for December | labor dispute





There will be strikes almost every day in everything from transport to the NHS, ahead of Christmas and beyond, amid the ongoing standoff between unions, employers and government over wages and working conditions.

The firefighters’ union also plans to vote on the union member’s vote after rejecting the 5% wage increase plan. And with millions of workers facing a cost-of-living emergency, the GMB union, which represents some of the ambulance workers who voted to strike this week, warned the government should heed their concerns.

PCS, which represents civil servants such as border guard officers, passport office workers and national highway workers, also supported the strike, but the date has not yet been set.

But Downing Street on Thursday urged public sector unions to stop unnecessary industrial action.

Here we outline which services are expected to be affected in December.

December 1st

Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and type 6 university staff are now picketing sparked by wage disputes, one of the biggest strikes in the wave of industrial action.

In addition to this week’s activity, Mail Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be performing a one-day activity until Christmas Eve.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) of 150 universities went on strike last week following a 48-hour strike with a 24-hour strike.

Actions at universities are organized by the National Education Union (NEU), whose members include people working in 77 Sixth Forms in the UK, who since 2010 have effectively reduced their salaries by around 20%. He said he suffered cuts.

Monday 5th December

More than 1,000 security workers delivering cash and coins to Britain’s biggest banks and supermarkets have gone on a 48-hour strike.

The action of 1,156 members of the GMB union belonging to the security company G4S is scheduled to begin at 3 am on the same day.

The union has been asking the company for a 15% wage increase on behalf of its members to account for inflation.

Wednesday 7th December

Teachers from the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association and the NASUWT trade union are set to go on strike, the first of a two-day strike over a wage dispute.

Thursday 8th December

Bus drivers on Metroline, which serves routes north and west of London, could go on strike if they refuse the company’s improved pay offer.

A three-day strike action scheduled for this week involving more than 2,000 bus drivers from the Unite union was canceled after proposals to be voted on at last-minute talks on November 30.

Scottish secondary school teachers are on their second day of strike.

Friday 9th December

Bus workers from Abellio, which mainly focuses their services in south and west London, are set to stage a recent strike after three days of action in late November.

Also strikes:

Incorporate bus drivers on Metroline, subject to whether improved salary offers are accepted.

Postal worker member of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Saturday 10th December

Abellio bus workers in south and west London go on strike again.

Sunday 11th December

Postal worker member of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Monday 12th December

Unison members’ strike takes place in Northern Ireland across ambulance and other NHS services.

Tuesday 13th December

Thousands of RMT union members working for Network Rail and 14 train operators are set to strike for the first day of the strike for the sixth straight day ahead of Christmas.

The strike will involve critical signaling workers, and their absence will likely mean that only a handful of services will be running on the trunk lines and there will be no trains on the smaller lines.

Workers from another transport union, TSSA, will also go on strike in a national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions. Their strike on this day will affect the Avanti West Coast line.

The first of several strikes by government Rural Payments Agency (RPA) employees is also underway.

Also in the civil service sector, workers including driving examiners and call center workers will start a local strike at the Drivers and Vehicles Standards Authority in Scotland and Northern Ireland starting today.

Wednesday 14th December

Another day of multiple strikes including RMT members working for Network Rail and 14 train operators; TSSA member of the Avanti West Coast route, postal worker member of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and employee of the Rural Payments Agency.

Thursday 15th December

It will be the first in a series of disruptions by up to 100,000 nurses that will affect 53 NHS organizations in the UK.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has made it clear that it will increase the scale of industrial action unless Health Secretary Steve Barclay discusses the demand for a wage increase of 5 per cent plus inflation.

Metroline’s Unite bus drivers may also take action based on whether their improved salary offer is accepted. The same goes for postal workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Friday 16th December

Security staff working at Eurostar, a member of the RMT, are set to go on strike in the first four days ahead of Christmas over pay disputes, but the action is unlikely to stop trains.

RMT members who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators are also expected to take action. Metroline consolidates bus drivers based on whether their improved salary offer is accepted. Abellio bus workers in south and west London; TSSA members of the Avanti West Coast line and employees of the Rural Payments Agency.

Saturday 17th December

TSSA members working for c2c, which serves more than 24 stations between East London and South Essex, will go on strike. RMT member Abellio bus workers in south and west London working for Network Rail and 14 train operators; TSSA members on the Avanti West Coast route will also take action.

Sunday 18th December

RMT members will begin overtime bans across railroads operating through January 2nd. This means that the RMT will have 4 weeks of industrial action.

TSSA members will initiate Shortage Strike (ASOS) industrial action affecting the Avanti West Coast route.

ASOS, where members perform only their contractually necessary obligations, is also held at different times in different companies ahead of Christmas. Eurostar security staff will also go on strike.

Tuesday 20th December

Strike action by nurses at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Actions by ambulances and other medical staff are possible during union talks about coordinated efforts.

Thursday 22nd December

Cleaners, members of the RMT, will start a multi-day strike at companies including Avanti, although services are unlikely to be disrupted. Eurostar security staff are also out.

Friday 23rd December

Eurostar security staff, cleaners from several railroad companies and postal workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are all set to take action.

Saturday 24th December

Postal workers from the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) went on strike.

Saturday 31st December

RMT members who work as cleaners for several railroad companies are about to take action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/01/the-month-in-uk-strikes-a-calendar-of-decembers-planned-stoppages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos