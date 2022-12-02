How likely is a power outage in the UK as National Grid issues a 3-hour warning?





Britons have been warned that they could soon face a three-hour power surge as Europe’s energy crisis deepens.

After 30 years of reliable electricity supply across the UK, National Grid has announced that the ‘worst case scenario’ will be a planned outage of three hours. But it’s worth noting that people are advising that this is ‘unlikely’.

But concerns about the real risk of power outages have gotten closer than ever recently, with Grid posting power supply warnings twice in the last 10 days alone.

Wales Online feared that further action allowed National Grid to quickly retract it, but early warnings meant many people across the UK would soon be facing power tips.

So here’s a look at what happens in the case of a planned outage, exactly how long it lasts, and how you can better prepare for it.

When was your last power outage?

The UK experienced widespread power outages in the 1970s when Prime Minister Ted Heath introduced a three-day work week to conserve energy. This followed strike action by coal miners and railroad workers at the time.

Industrial action in 1972 led to the introduction of a three-day week the following year, allowing non-essential businesses to operate only on three consecutive days a week.

Why Are We Facing Blackouts Now After 50 Years?

Power supplies have been stable for decades now, but Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine presents complications. The UK does not strictly rely on Russian imported gas, but will borrow some from Europe in the winter.

As the seasons change and demand for heating and other necessities increases, questions arise as to whether supplies will be sufficient.

What causes power outages?

Power outages occur when a country lacks power. National Grid is fine-tuned to match the amount of energy pumped into the grid via UK power to the amount used by homes and businesses. However, major breakdowns can occur if the balance is disrupted. Some of them take days to repair.

To prevent equipment damage in the long term, outages can be scheduled to prevent this on days National Grid expects demand to exceed supply.

When do power outages happen?

National Grid says planned outages will come as a ‘worst-case scenario’. It usually falls between 4 and 7 PM. If that happens, it’s expected to be in the first two months of the new year.

According to National Grids CEO John Pettigrew, outages can occur in January and February. About half of the grid’s energy comes from gas, but coal plants can go on standby to ease the strain.

What steps are you taking to prevent outages?

National Grid hopes to even out power use over the long term through its Demand Flexibility Service. Customers participating in this plan will receive notice at least 24 hours prior to test day and will be asked to reduce their peak hour electricity usage for an hour identified by the National Grid.

It’s likely between 4 and 7 p.m., when customers are encouraged to refrain from using electricity. During this time, National Grid said it would pay customers 3 per kilowatt for the duration of the test.

Multiple providers can then decide what to pay customers participating in the plan and how to pay.

