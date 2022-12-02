Bidens to Serve Macron’s American Cheeses at White House State Dinner | Jill Biden





It’s a daring gamble by the Americans, to meet the French in a field of which they have long been masters par excellence: wine and cheese.

But Jill Bidens’ composure is such that she will deliver America’s best to French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife, Brigitte Macron, and their entourage at a lavish dinner at the White House on Thursday, just the one of the elaborate details and precious gifts that are part of the diplomatic dance surrounding this state visit.

While the Lyse Palace unveiled a list of gifts that Macron will offer to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, including a luxurious Christofle cup, the wife of the American president unveiled the setting and menu for the gala dinner of the night.

A table is set during a media preview of the state dinner. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

It will be served under a large marquee in the gardens, on tables laden with candlesticks and flowers in the colors of the two countries.

The lobster will feature 200 live crustaceans that made their last trip to Washington, as well as beef, squash from the White House garden and cakes, among other delicacies.

But the first lady was particularly insistent on serving American cheeses, including a blue cheese from southwest Oregon that was the first American product to win the World Cheese Championships, in 2019.

The toasts will be served with an American sparkling wine in glasses made in France. And the evening will be hosted by Jon Batiste, the jazz musician from Louisiana, the former province ceded by France to the United States, whom Macron will visit on Friday.

The White House has yet to reveal what gifts it will give Macron, but Paris has announced it will present Biden with the mug from Christofle, the high-end tableware and jewelry company that has provided, among other things, the prestigious Normandy cruise liner.

As such, it refers to the transatlantic relationship. The French ship’s maiden voyage to New York was an international triumph in 1935.

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The French president also took with him a vinyl record of the soundtrack to Claude Lelouch’s 1966 film A Man and a Woman, and the filmmaker himself was part of the French delegation.

The song of the same name, with its refrain Dabadabada (often retranslated Chabadabada), composed by Francis Lai, was rewarded at the time with a Golden Globe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/01/bidens-to-serve-macrons-american-cheese-at-white-house-state-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos