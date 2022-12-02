Royal Navy conducts underwater drone team operations with new submarines





The Royal Navy in London has ordered what it says will be the largest and most complex unmanned submarine operated by European navies in a deal to bolster Britain’s ability to protect undersea cables and pipelines.

The contract, secured by M Subs, a small specialist underwater vehicle manufacturer based in Plymouth, southwest England, will see the 12-metre-long submarine delivered to the Royal Navy within two years.

The Department of Defense announced a $15.4 million ($18.9 million) contract on December 1st, saying that the procurement could be done for the Astute-class Hunter Killer and its successors or independently.

Known as Project Cetus, the vehicle is named after the mythical sea monster and is among the UK’s growing list of investments to bolster its ability to protect critical underwater infrastructure from potential sabotage heightened by a recent attack on its node. This is the most recent one. Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Last month, the Ministry of Defense said it was competing for about $20 million to supply remotely operated deep-sea lifting capabilities to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, the Navy’s support force.

News of the development comes just days after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced plans to accelerate deliveries of the first of two multi-purpose maritime surveillance ships ordered by Britain to protect underwater cables.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered within a few weeks, well ahead of the original delivery date.

In a statement announcing the unmanned submarine deal, Wallace said the Royal Navy must stay ahead of the competition with cutting-edge capabilities to meet growing threats to our underwater infrastructure. Along with bringing the MROS ships to the fore, Project Cetus will help ensure they are properly equipped to protect the security of Britain and its allies.

The customized unmanned vessel ordered by the UK is the length of a London double-decker bus, 2.2m in diameter, and weighs 17 tons.

Britain has already invested money in a dedicated technology test vessel, and MoD said Cetus is considered the equivalent of subsea experiments.

A battery-powered vessel can travel up to 1,000 miles in a single mission, but installing additional batteries could increase the range, MoD said.

Other enhancements to the modular ship may include optional sections that can be added to double the capacity.

So far, the Navy has experimented with, and operated some of, autonomous underwater systems in places like Scotland, where Britain bases its nuclear submarine fleet.

However, most are small off-the-shelf systems primarily used for mine hunting.

First Admiral Sir Ben Key said the deal was an exciting moment and was unlike any other unmanned underwater vehicle the UK had ever purchased.

These ultra-large autonomous underwater vehicles are a step-change in capabilities in our mission to dominate the underwater battlespace, he said.

Andrew Chuter is the UK Correspondent for Defense News.

Andrew Chuter is the UK Correspondent for Defense News.

