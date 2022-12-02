US approves sale of missiles for $380 million to Finland





Washington CNN—

The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million missile sale to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation.

The administration has informed Congress that it has approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and related equipment, according to a US State Department press release.

Helping Finland develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability is vital to the U.S. national interest, the press release said.

The proposed sale will improve Finland’s defense and deterrence capabilities. Finland intends to use these defense items and services to increase its national stockpile, he continued. This critical platform will bolster land and air defense capabilities on Europe’s northern flank, supporting key priorities of the United States’ European commands.

The potential arms sales come as Finland, which shares a border with Russia, seeks to join NATO. Finland and Sweden announced their intention to join NATO in May, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a sudden change in attitude towards joining the bloc.

The reason most countries join NATO is Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that all signatories treat an attack on one member as an attack on all. Article 5 has been the cornerstone of the alliance since its inception in 1949 as a counterweight to the Soviet Union.

The administration informed Congress on Monday of its approval of the possible sale of tactical missiles and joint ranged weapons to Finland.

Monday’s proposed sale would improve Finland’s air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons capabilities and have a positive impact on US relations with countries in the Nordic region, according to the notice.

Finland intends to use these defense items and services for its fighter jet fleet. Finland will have no difficulty integrating this equipment into its armed forces.

