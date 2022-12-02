US and Ukrainian embassies targeted by letter bombs in Spain





MADRID Spanish officials have tightened security measures at consulates and public administrative buildings across the country after at least six letter bombs were sent to several offices, including those of Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and the US and Ukrainian embassies.

An envelope sent by regular mail to Mr Snchez’s office was intercepted by security services on November 24 because it appeared to contain pyrotechnic material, the Spanish Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

It came after national police said they were investigating a letter bomb delivered to the Ukrainian embassy that exploded on Wednesday, injuring the finger of an employee inspecting it.

Since then, three other letter bombs containing similar material have been detected, Rafael Prez, Spain’s secretary for state security, told a press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

The protective measures worked, except in the case of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​and injuries were avoided, Prez told the conference.

Mr Prez did not give a specific motive, but he said Spain’s national court was investigating the incidents on Thursday as possible acts of terrorism and urged caution.

After the press conference, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said in text messages that another letter bomb had been sent to the US Embassy in Madrid and was safely detonated.

The United States Embassy confirmed that a suspicious package had been received there and that it was aware of reports of other packages being sent elsewhere in Spain. We thank Spanish law enforcement for their assistance in this situation, the embassy said in a statement.

Increased security measures will vary but will include more patrols and security guards, and specific alerts for couriers to screen mail more carefully, the Home Office said in a separate statement.

The package that arrived at the Ukrainian embassy on Wednesday was addressed to Serhii Pohoreltsev, Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, and Ukrainian officials said it exploded while the embassy director was checking the mail. The director was treated at a hospital for a minor injury to his right hand before being released.

Another letter bomb was sent to the headquarters of Instalaza, a Spanish company that manufactures weapons and military equipment, some of which is used to aid Ukrainian forces.

Spanish police cleared the headquarters of Instalazas in the city of Zaragoza and sent bomb disposal teams to carry out a controlled detonation of the letter bomb.

A fourth letter bomb, addressed to the director of the European Union Satellite Centre, which provides security analysis for the bloc and is hosted at an air base near a suburb northeast of Madrid, was detected early Thursday . Another letter, addressed to the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, was intercepted Thursday morning at the Madrid headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.

Early indications suggested the envelopes had been sent from Spanish territory, Mr Prez said, and Spanish police were analyzing the packages for fingerprints and DNA, and performing handwriting tests.

Weapons of this type are not new.

Often called parcel bombs, letter bombs or parcel bombs, these are all improvised explosive devices designed to appear harmless from the outside and to maim or kill anyone who opens them.

Generally small in size, these improvised bombs usually contain no more than a few pounds of explosives which, if detonated within easy reach, can be deadly.

The targets of the attacks in Spain are either linked to Ukraine or have expressed support for the country in its war effort against Russia, but Ignacio Torreblanca, director of the Madrid office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, has questioned the idea that Moscow was behind the attacks.

If Russia was involved, he said, he would have expected the country not to hide its role, although he acknowledged, of course, that we cannot know what is going on.

The Russian Embassy condemned the letter bombs on Thursday. Any threat of a terrorist act, a fortiori directed against a diplomatic mission, is totally reprehensible, posted the embassy on Twitter.

The Ukrainian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all of his country’s embassies abroad to tighten security.

Perhaps the most infamous bombing campaign using these types of weapons in the United States was carried out by Theodore J. Kaczynski, who was known only as the Unabomber until his arrest by the FBI in 1996. In 1998, Mr. Kaczynski pleaded guilty to killing three people and injuring 28 others with pipe bombs over 18 years, and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Since then, the United States has developed much more effective means of analyzing remnants of such devices in the aftermath of the post-9/11 wars, in which improvised bombs became the primary weapon of insurgents in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. Federal law enforcement and the Department of Defense maintain mobile labs that can be airlifted to analyze the remains of these weapons and search for clues that can be used to identify their makers.

Jos Bautista reported from Madrid, Isabella Kwai from London and John Ismay from Washington.

