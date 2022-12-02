Von der Leyen ‘encouraged’ by Sunak’s positive mood on EU-UK Brexit row – POLITICO





Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told Irish MPs on Thursday that EU leaders in Dublin were encouraged by the first meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to break the deadlock in a post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal.

In a rare joint meeting of Ireland’s two parliaments, von der Leyen stressed the need to safeguard Irish nationalist concerns in implementing the Northern Ireland Trade Act (part of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement). The protocol requires EU inspection of UK goods when they arrive at ports in Northern Ireland, rather than when they cross the EU border with the Republic of Ireland.

One thing is certain: Brexit will not stand in the way of Irish reconciliation.

She concluded that the island of Ireland could not have strict borders.

Such sentiments are unlikely to break the ice among northern unionists who reject how the Protocol has made it easier for local businesses to do business with companies based in the Republic of Ireland than importing products from Britain.

However, Von der Leyen hopes that EU and UK negotiators can identify common-sense ways to more smoothly implement customs and sanitation requirements at the Northern Ireland ports of Belfast and Larne, and that Sunak will follow through on the agreement reached in 2019. said they hoped to stick with the approach.

If both sides are sensitive to this careful balance, a viable solution can be reached. We have a duty to find it. Contact with Prime Minister Sunak is encouraging. I believe we can find a way, she said.

Coinciding with her visit to Dublin, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Maro Epobi, a key figure in the European Commission on the Protocol, spoke over the phone and later exchanged unusually heartwarming tweets. efovi said he saw “a clear window of opportunity,” and Cleverly replied, “Thank you, Maros.”

All of Northern Ireland’s leaders were invited to Leinster House, the parliament in Dublin, to attend von der Leyen’s speech. Irish Republicans from Sinn Fin sent a large delegation led by former Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill. None were sent away by the unionists, who were generally unwilling to establish closer ties with the South.

The chairman of the committee was not given a completely friendly Dublin welcome. Some MPs on the hard left in Irish politics have alternately reprimanded her for her EU policy towards Israel. Some of Sinn Fin’s MPs wore Arab kepi headdresses to the sessions to show Palestinian solidarity.

But von der Leyen hit mostly the right local notes in a speech that glorified Ireland’s contributions to Europe and got some laughs out of protocol disputes by name-checking the band from Galway.

I am delighted that today’s dialogue with London is marked by a new and more pragmatic spirit. That’s because the EU and the UK are still members of the same extended family, even if they no longer live in the same house, she said. Whenever the EU sits down with our British friends, we can promise that we will do so with an honest heart and an open mind. Let me quote the great Irish band the Saw Doctors.

