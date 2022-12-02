Don Lemon is right, US male soccer players should earn more than female players: comment





Demoted CNN host Don Lemon sparred with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on Thursday over revenue sharing for the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams. In an upset, Lemon was the most sensitive voice on set.

Under the new equal pay deal, men and women now share all World Cup winnings. As a result, the women’s team will earn more money from their male counterparts reaching the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup than from winning their own tournaments in 2015 and 2019.

It’s better to support the men’s team than to win the women’s cup these days.

One would expect CNN’s new morning show to praise such “equality.” Yet it was the opposite. In a surprising turn of events, Don Lemon rejected the premise that male and female soccer players should receive equal pay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“Everybody’s gonna hate me, I’m not sexist,” Lemon prefaced his comments. “The men’s team makes more money, [so] men should have more money.”

The Lemons’ rebuttal to the policy drew gasps from Harlow and Collins. “The men’s team makes more money because more people are interested in [mens soccer]“, explains Lemon.

Tim Weah of the United States celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Group B soccer match between the United States and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday 21 November 2022. (AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic)

He is right.

Team USA has already earned $13 million so far in 2022, a full split between men and women. By comparison, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team earned just $6 million in total for their back-to-back World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.

The difference, as Lemon notes, is popularity. The men’s tournament generates significantly more revenue due to increased ratings, ticket sales, TV offerings and advertising.

WORLD CUP 2022: UNITED STATES WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM WIN NICE PAYDAY THANKS TO MEN’S VICTORY OVER IRAN

Now, Harlow blames the disparate interest on the media with less focus on women’s competition.

“Wait. Wait! Until the big media companies, the big tech companies, the advertisers, invest in it and put it on their airwaves more and let people see it more and get more fans,” he said. Harlow shouted at Lemon. “So you’ll be pushing for more equality. But if they’re blocked in a lot of ways and not getting that invested, they don’t even have a chance.”

Not enough.

Timothy Weah of USA celebrates scoring with team mate Antonee Robinson during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Sports leaders push what collects the ratings. The audience is their only program. The networks devote less time than necessary to women’s sports because the interest is so minimal. Sports sites rarely cover the WNBA and women’s soccer because almost no one reads articles focused on these sports.

“You can’t get people to care about things they don’t care about,” Lemon says.

And Americans, on the whole, aren’t interested in women’s soccer.

Later, Don Lemon says he wants women to earn more, but not at the expense of their male counterparts.

“So I say [the women] should be paid more money, but if there is more interest in men and more money goes into men’s sports, those men are entitled to that money.”

Her co-hosts disagreed.

Based on the logic that men’s and women’s soccer teams should win equally, the University of Alabama soccer program should split its revenue with the men’s bowling team. In other words, there is no logic to the argument.

Still, we can’t get over this joke that took place on CNN. Solid dialogue has become a rarity on a network that loves groupthink so much. Arguing against equal pay has not appeared in the CNN summary at any time in the past decade.

So you have to wonder what prompted Don Lemon to use common sense on Thursday morning.

Mallory Pugh #9 of the USA celebrates her goal in the second half of the Women’s International Friendly against Germany at Red Bull Arena on November 13, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps he feared he might one day have to split his pay with his much lower-paid co-hosts if someone didn’t challenge the basis of an equal pay deal.

More articles from Bobby Burack on OutKick.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/don-lemon-is-right-us-mens-soccer-players-should-earn-more-than-female-players-commentary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos