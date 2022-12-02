Hundreds of Indonesian fruit pickers seek diplomatic help | immigration and asylum





More than 200 Indonesian fruit pickers who have been struggling to work in the UK this season have sought diplomatic help since July, the Indonesian embassy said.

The Guardian spoke with a pair of workers sent to a farm in Scotland that supplies strawberries to M&S, Waitrose, Tesco and Lidl. They claim that pickers were sent back to the caravans if they did not work fast enough and left with large debts to pay.

The embassy said the actual number of people experiencing problems is likely to be much higher, as many seek help on behalf of multiple workers on the same farm, and others do not have the confidence to approach the embassy.

The most commonly reported problem is the lack of work on farms, especially for those arriving very late. Some did not start until the harvest was almost over, leaving little opportunity to pay off the debt incurred when contracting.

Seasonal worker visas allow people to come and work in the UK for up to six months, but employment is not guaranteed during that time.

A man who started work on his Castleton farm in Aberdeenshire in July said he was sent back to his caravan over and over again because he was unable to complete a demanding picking goal after just a few hours in the fields, leaving him in huge debt.

An Indonesian worker said he borrowed money from a local agent in Java to pay more than $4,650 to come to the UK in April. The man said the small amount of work he was given in Scotland typically meant taking home around 200 a week, which had little impact on his debt.

He was eventually fired after two months as a result of a red warning for working slowly and moved to a farm in Kent. The work there only lasted until early November, leaving him jobless and over 1,700 in debt.

The British Retail Consortium said supermarkets sourcing from Castleton are concerned about these claims and are investigating them as an urgent matter.

Castleton Fruit managing director Ross Mitchell said he couldn’t comment on any specific case, but the farm is audited annually and has disciplinary procedures in place, like all employers, to deal with performance-related issues that are tightly regulated. He said the well-being of workers is paramount and he employs nearly 1,000 people each year, of which more than 70% return.

Mitchell said the farm had 106 workers from Indonesia this year, 70 of whom were still there. It is said that the average weekly wage before expenses such as lodging is 450.68 dollars, and the average working hours are 41.81 hours.

Mitchell said the farm is concerned about payments demanded by third-party agents and relies on authorized agents to conduct due diligence to ensure workers are not paying excessive fees.

Mitchell said he first learned of the charges levied against the workers when they had already arrived at the farm, and they were very concerned and immediately reported it to agents, authorities and customers. He added: We wanted the relevant authorities to address this issue.

According to the latest statistics, more than 1,450 Indonesians have come to the UK on seasonal worker visas. They were supplied by AG Recruitment, one of four UK agencies available for recruitment using this scheme.

The Gangmasters and Labor Abuse Authority (GLAA) has been investigating AG’s recruitment of Indonesians since the Guardian said in August that it owed up to $5,000 from an unlicensed foreign broker to work for a season in the UK. AG denied any wrongdoing and said it had no knowledge of the Indonesian broker claiming money.

An embassy official who has been supporting workers in the UK said people initially asked for help with immigration status because they thought visas could transfer them to other jobs. Then they started coming to us with problems with targets on the farm, they said.

The official said a small number of people reported problems with the caravan’s living conditions, especially as the weather turned cold. They added: Most people are now contacting us because there are no more jobs on the farm. They try to transfer, but AG tells them they have nothing else to do.

The Guardian previously said AG had no prior experience in Indonesia and enlisted the help of Jakarta-based Al Zubara Manpower, which went to brokers in other islands who, according to Al Zubara agents, charged exorbitant fees to those they introduced. .

AG Director Douglas Amesz said: This is UK law. Unfortunately, however, this is not the law in all countries where we have historically recruited, so we are actively working to educate our overseas citizens that they should never pay anyone to get a job in the UK or elsewhere.

AG said Indonesian workers had been working closely with the embassy while in the UK and did not recognize the number of more than 200 people calling for help. That said, AG helped some of that number and the vast majority of workers had very minor problems.

Al Zubara director Yulia Guyeni said she was not aware of any intermediaries charging more than the agreed amount for flights and visas. She said AG is responsible for locating farms in the UK and is sending staff at AG’s request.

Guyeni claimed that the Indonesian government had investigated the overcharging issue and concluded that we had not done anything wrong.

Guyeni added that workers only charge according to a signed placement agreement, and they should be aware of the appropriate costs because they are on paper. Speaking of debt, she said: They should be old enough and responsible to realize the consequences of debt.

A GLAA spokesperson said: If there is an allegation of exploitation, we will investigate and take appropriate action if our licensing standards are not fully complied with. Scheme operators are fully aware of their responsibilities towards their workers.

