The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

The jobless rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department, which released the latest monthly jobs outlook Friday morning.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expected the pace of hiring to slow to a gain of just 200,000 jobs in November and the jobless rate to hold steady at 3.7%.

Some of the largest monthly job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as in health care. The hot jobs report also showed an unexpected spike in average hourly earnings, another blow to the Fed’s efforts to contain inflation by cooling demand. Central bank officials have expressed concern that rising wages are keeping inflation high.

In November, average hourly earnings rose 0.6% from the previous month and 5.1% year over year. Economists had expected those rates of increase to slow from October, when they rose 0.5% month-over-month and 4.9% year-over-year. other.

November’s jobs report offers a package of good news for American workers, including a sharp rise in wages, Mark Hamrick, senior economist at Bankrate, said in a statement. In keeping with the classic split sometimes seen between Main Street and Wall Street, the report tells the Federal Reserve that it still has some work to do in its fight against inflation.

The labor market picture is becoming more mixed, reflecting a number of forces at play, said Sophia Koropeckyj, managing director of Moodys Analytics.

First, the tight labor market has definitely limited holiday hiring, but employers are also hiring more cautiously given the uncertainty over the strength of consumer spending, she wrote in a note on Friday. . Additionally, employers may be more cautious in supporting margins amid rising labor and material costs. Some interest rate sensitive industries also fell. It should be noted that backing down does not necessarily mean laying off workers. This may mean more careful hiring. This partly explains the low number of layoffs and the low unemployment rate.

In recent weeks, there has been a flurry of mass layoff announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, with a total of 52,771 announced layoffs. This is the highest monthly total in the industry since 2000, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Despite the high numbers, most of those losses appear to be reabsorbed into the job market, said Jim McCoy, vice president of solutions for ManpowerGroup.

Most businesses are digital at this point, he said in an interview. And if not, they’re investing in automation, they’re investing in their web presence, they’re investing in business performance tools, and so they need [information technology] workers.

Friday’s report also contained significant revisions: September was revised down from 46,000 jobs to 269,000, and October was revised up from 23,000 jobs to 284,000.

Given these updates, November’s monthly gain, which remains significantly above pre-pandemic monthly averages, is now the lowest total jobs added since April 2021.

Still, that might not bring much comfort to the Fed, which has raised its key rate by 3.75 percentage points this year in hopes of calming demand and driving inflation down sharply. As some sectors of the economy show the effects of Fed actions, home sales have fallen and inflation rates are starting to slow, the labor market has remained robust in its efforts to continue recovering lost jobs. during the pandemic and adapt to still high consumer spending, especially in services.

While other economic data points in recent weeks have been supportive of the Fed’s progress on the inflation front, strong jobs data is clearly the biggest headwind for the Fed, the Fed said. Charlie Ripley, chief investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, in a statement Thursday. . The wage bill needs to fall below the replacement rate in order to continue to slow the economy and despite aggressive rate tightening so far, the impact on the labor market has been minimal.

The latest JOLTS job postings and quits report showed that there were still more than 10 million job postings in October. Although this indicates a gradual easing, it is still near record high and well above the average of 4.5 million before Covid hit the US economy.

But with labor market participation still well below pre-pandemic levels, it will be difficult to fill all those available positions: November’s jobs report showed that the participation rate fell slightly for the third consecutive month at 62.1%.

Friday’s jobs print marks the very last employment report ahead of the Fed’s next meeting on December 13-14, when authorities are expected to hike rates by half a percentage point, just under than at the previous four meetings.

And the hot jobs report is unlikely to sway the Fed away from that intention to moderate its pace of increases, said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

But what it does is potentially dash some of the hopes that the Fed will cut rates soon, he told CNN Business. Were not there yet.

